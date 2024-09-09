Credit - Think Stock/Canva Credit - Think Stock/Canva loading...

AI is taking over the world.

Chat GPT can do anything you ask. So we decided to see what it had to say when we asked it to "Roast Utica, New York." Not only is it hilarious. It's spot on!

Now before we get to the roast, we need to say this is just for fun. Utica has a lot to offer. From the gorgeous Stanley Theatre and downtown train station to all the local restaurants that serve up delicious cuisine from around the world.

The city has been the brunt of many a joke for years and Chat GPT has a plenty of them.

AI Roast Utica, New York & It's Spot On!

Rome Roast

What about Rome, New York? The Copper City has lots to offer too, including a community that comes together when help is needed. But that didn't stop AI from coming up with enough jokes to fill a roast.

Oh, Rome, New York! The place where dreams go to hit snooze one more time. It's the only Rome where you can say, “All roads lead... nowhere special!”

You guys must get confused with Rome, Italy all the time, right? Someone says, "I just got back from Rome," and you're like, "Oh, really? Did you see the Rite Aid?"

Rome, NY is like Italy’s awkward cousin. Rome, Italy has the Colosseum; you guys have a Walmart Supercenter. You got gladiators fighting lions over there, and over here, it’s just people fighting over the last rotisserie chicken.

Rome, Italy's known for ancient ruins. Rome, New York... your ruins are just abandoned strip malls.

You know, when I first heard I was coming to Rome, I packed my bags for Italy. Then I realized the flight was only 45 minutes, and instead of the Colosseum, I got a Fort Stanwix. Talk about a plot twist!

But hey, at least you’ve got Griffiss International Airport, right? I bet that place is so “international” that it’s seen two people from Canada and one guy who once watched The Godfather.

You folks in Rome, NY, have a rich history—if by "rich," you mean a place where the biggest event is the annual Canal Fest. I mean, nothing says excitement like celebrating a body of water that's been obsolete since the invention of the highway!

But I have to hand it to you, Rome is the Copper City! Not gold, not silver—copper. Aim high, right? It's like you guys said, "We'll take the third-place medal as our city identity."

But in all seriousness, the people here are salt of the earth. Probably because the roads are so salted from the snow half the year. Thanks for having me, Rome—you've been... well, you've been here!

