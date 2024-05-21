After Prom Party Turns Tragic in Upstate New York

What started as a night for teens to celebrate ended in tragedy in Upstate New York.

Indian River High Schools students put on their best for the annual prom on Saturday, May 18. An after party turned tragic in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 19.

New York State Police were called just after 3 AM to a home in the village of Evans Mills for a teen who was lying unconscious the driveway.

The student was identified as 16-year-old Jordan Drake from Theresa. He was taken to Samaritan Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

New York State Troopers say Drake had attended an after-prom party at a private residence in the town of Theresa earlier in the evening. The investigation is continuing.

A Crisis Intervention Team is helping students and staff cope with this loss at Indian River High School where Drake had many close friends and family ties.

School counselors are being made available through the coming days and weeks throughout the district.

"A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in some students and adults," said Troy Decker IRCSD Superintendent. "We know our students and staff will lean on each other as they remember their classmate, student, friend, cousin, and fellow Indian River student.

Upstate NY Community Suffering Loss

This isn't the first time this Upstate New York community has mourned the loss of life taken way too soon.

A few years ago a Carthage High school football player died after collapsing on the football field from a serious brain injury.