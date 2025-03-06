Another National chain with over 200 locations in New York plans to close hundreds of stores. 7 have already closed in the Empire State and more may be coming.

The past few years have been rough with several retail chains and restaurants closing their doors.

Add one more to the list of those getting ready in advance to close hundreds of locations over the next three years.

Advance Auto Parts Closing Stores

Advance Auto Parts has announced plans to close more than 700 locations nationwide, including at least seven in New York.

The move is part of a larger effort to improve its business after struggling with declining sales and increased competition, a common theme for most businesses the last few years.

"We initiated transformative actions to reposition Advance for long-term success and value creation,” said Shane O'Kelly, president and chief executive officer.

Hundreds of Closings

The plan involves closing over 500 corporate-owned stores, cutting ties with more than 200 independently owned locations, and shutting down four distribution centers, mostly in the western part of the country.

The closures are expected to be completed by the middle of this year, significantly reducing the company’s store footprint.

On top of that, the retailer is revamping its supply chain, aiming to improve efficiency by consolidating distribution centers and creating larger regional hubs. The goal? To get products to stores faster, compete more effectively with rivals, and boost profitability.

"Our supply chain and merchandising teams are accelerating efforts to provide faster access to thousands of parts across our network," O'Kelly said.

New York Closures

As for the locations in New York, the specific stores set to close haven’t been revealed yet, but there are 7 locations that have already shut down.

Buffalo - 1833 Elmwood Ave

Port Chester - 10 Mill St

Rochester - 1028 N Clinton Ave

Rochester - 1460 W Ridge Rd

Schenectady - 1225 Curry Rd

Staten Island - 2060 Forest Ave

Watervliet - 2611 2nd Ave

