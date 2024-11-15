Add One More Chain With 222 Locations in New York to List of Store Closings
Another National chain with 222 locations in New York State plans to close hundreds of stores.
The past few years have been rough with a number of retail chains and restaurants closing their doors.
Add one more to the list of those getting ready in advance to close hundreds of locations over the next three years.
Advance Auto Parts Sales Decline
Advance Auto Parts announced closure plans during after results a more than 2% decline in sales in the third quarter.
“We are charting a clear path forward and introducing a new three-year financial plan, with a focus on executing core retail fundamentals to improve the productivity of all our assets and to create shareholder value," said Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer.
Closing 700+ Locations
The plan is to close 523 Advance corporate stores and 204 independent locations. They'll also shut down four distribution centers and consolidate to 13 facilities by 2026
There's no word on which locations will shut down.
New York is home to 222 stores with Rochester having the most at 8. There are several in Central New York - New Hartford, Yorkville, Utica and Rome.
The good news is the company eliminates the older locations plans are to accelerate pace of new store openings. 60 new market hub locations should be up and running by mid-2027.
