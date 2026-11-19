Lake Placid Animal Hospital is urging pet owners across Northern New York and the Adirondacks to stay alert after confirming multiple cases of blastomycosis, a serious fungal infection that affects dogs and, less commonly, humans.

The fungus lives in damp, wooded soil and decaying leaves or wood, especially near lakes and rivers, where spores are easily kicked up and inhaled.

The good news is, it's not contagious, the bad news is it can affect humans as well.

Experts say both people and pets typically catch the Blastomyces fungus by inhaling spores from contaminated soil or decaying wood, not from one another

What Veterinarians Are Saying

According to the Lake Placid Animal Hospital, multiple cases is a fungal disease that comes from the soil.

Symptoms in Dogs

Dogs are especially vulnerable because they sniff, dig, and run through brush and wet soil. Illness can take anywhere from three weeks to three months after exposure to show up, making recent hikes or yard trips easy to overlook.

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Owners should contact a veterinarian promptly if they notice:

Coughing, labored breathing, or low stamina

Fever, tiredness, weight loss, or poor appetite

Draining skin sores, eye redness or cloudiness, or limping

Early diagnosis and months of prescription antifungal medication are critical for recovery. Blastomycosis does not spread between dogs and people through the air, though people can pick up spores from the same outdoor environment.

Not Just a Northern New York Issue

While the warning centers on Northern New York, the fungus is not exclusive to the region.

Are there hotspots to avoid?

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No specific location has been given yet, but wet soil near rivers and streams, forests with decaying leaves, and excavation sites are common areas you may want to avoid.

Blastomycosis has long been recognized across parts of the Midwest, South Central, and Southeastern United States, as well as portions of Canada.

However, health researchers have noted rising cases across Upstate New York over recent years, signaling a broader regional footprint.

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Pet owners in affected areas are advised to watch for lingering symptoms, share recent outdoor travel histories with their vet, and consult a physician if family members develop unexplained respiratory or skin issues after outdoor exposure.