Fall is in full swing across New York, and the colors are changing fast. The Adirondacks are expected to hit around 80% color change this weekend. The Catskills are seeing similar bursts of autumn hues.

Part of the reason the leaves are turning so quickly? Dry weather. With 12 Upstate counties under drought warnings, the lack of rain is pushing leaves to fade faster and shift to their vibrant fall colors sooner than usual.

“Because of the heat and lack of rain, leaves may turn quicker and be less vibrant,” says Ray Stagich from The Weather Channel.

So while the season could be stunning, it might also be a little short-lived.

Best Destination for Fall Colors

Still, the Adirondacks are standing out. They’ve been named No. 8 on USA Today’s list of the nation’s top 10 fall foliage destinations.

It’s easy to see why—scenic hikes, fun fall festivals, and guided foliage bus tours make it one of the best places to take in the colors.

Leaf peepers can even hop on a gondola up Whiteface Mountain or take a scenic ride on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad and watch the vibrant autumn colors come to life.

The Adirondacks isn't the only hot spot for fall. The Empire State is filled with plenty of places to catch Mother Nature in all her colorful glory.

Thousand Islands

Stunning fall colors can also be found in Alexandria Bay in the Thousand Islands.

See the vibrant foliage from the St. Lawrence River with a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Saratoga

Plan a fall getaway to John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville.

Enjoy breathtaking views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands and the southern Adirondacks, and stay overnight at one of the park’s 140+ camping sites for the full autumn experience.

Western New York

Enjoy miles of stunning views along the Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole and Whirlpool State Parks.

For even more breathtaking scenery, head to Letchworth State Park—known as the “Grand Canyon of the East”—where fall colors are truly spectacular.

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, is a prime spot for taking in gorgeous fall foliage.

You can even catch the views from home thanks to their handy webcam.

Catskills

Explore the vibrant fall colors at Kaaterskill Falls, where multiple trails lead to scenic lookout points over the Hudson Valley.

For a unique twist, ride a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad and glide right through the autumn foliage.

Hudson Valley

Head up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk on Route 299, where you can take in a breathtaking sea of reds, oranges, and yellows stretching across six states.