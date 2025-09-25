If you’re looking for a new way to celebrate Halloween this year, how about trading in the haunted hayride for something a little more unique.

Adirondack Railbike Adventures has an incredible Halloween adventure planned in Thendara. On October 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th, the railbike company is teaming up with Adirondack Central School to host a spooky ride that supports the classes of 2026 and 2028. So not only do you get to enjoy a Halloween thrill, you’re also helping out local students.

What Is a Railbike?

If you’ve never been on a railbike before, here’s the scoop: these are four-seat, pedal-powered vehicles that cruise along unused sections of railroad track. They’re surprisingly easy to ride, and the pace is slow enough that you can actually take in the scenery. For this event, expect Halloween-themed surprises waiting for you as you pedal your way through a one-hour journey from Thendara Station.

Halloween Surprises on the Tracks

Costumes are not just welcome, they’re encouraged. Think of it as trick-or-treating with exercise and fresh air thrown in. Just be sure to dress for the Adirondack fall weather, because even ghosts can’t keep you warm when the sun goes down.

Where to Ride and How to Reserve Tickets

The schedule is designed with families in mind. On October 18th and 25th, the 4:30PM rides will be kid-friendly, making them a great option for younger riders who want the fun without the fright. Once the clock hits 6PM, things take a scarier turn. The later rides promise to deliver more chills, leaving you pedaling back toward the safety of the station.

Tickets can be reserved online in advance. The station is located at 2568 State Route 28 in Thendara, just outside Old Forge. Grab your friends, round up your family, and get ready for a one-of-a-kind haunted ride.

