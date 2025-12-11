If you’re someone who lives for winter weekends, frozen lakes, and the sound of hockey sticks cracking across the ice, mark your calendar now.

The legendary Adirondack Ice Bowl is officially returning to Eagle Bay Village on February 20th and 21st, 2026, and this year’s tournament is gearing up to be bigger, louder, and frostier than ever.

What’s New for the 2026 Ice Bowl

For decades, the Ice Bowl has been known as the ultimate pond hockey festival in the Adirondacks. This year, organizers are taking things up a notch with some major changes including the long-awaited addition of a Women’s Division. After years of growing interest from female athletes, the tournament is expanding to make more room on the ice and more room in the community. With that comes a bump from four rinks to five, meaning more games, more teams, and a whole lot more action for fans to soak in.

Of course, what’s a true Adirondack celebration without a little local flavor? The Ice Bowl is once again teaming up with Saranac as the official beverage sponsor, continuing a partnership that feels as natural as hockey in February. And yes, Utica Club will be there too.

Why the Ice Bowl Remains an Adirondack Tradition

The 2026 Adirondack Ice Bowl will pack plenty into those two days: five rinks buzzing with nonstop action, live entertainment, men’s and women’s divisions, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere only the Adirondacks can deliver. Teams come from all over the country to play here, but the heart of the event is pure Upstate New York.

Bundle up, grab your skates, and get ready. The Ice Bowl is almost here, and it’s shaping up to be unforgettable.