Spring is a beautiful time to visit the Adirondacks, but it also brings some tricky and potentially dangerous conditions, especially if you’re planning to hike or explore higher elevations.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging hikers to avoid trails above 2,500 feet right now.

Why? Because the melting snow and freeze-thaw cycles make trails up high unstable—think icy patches, slippery mud, and wet snow that can easily cause slips or falls.

Even at lower elevations, things can get messy. Trails might be muddy, flooded, or covered in slush. Backcountry streams are running faster and higher than usual, making crossings risky.

The DEC strongly warns against trying to cross these swollen streams since falling in could lead to dangerous hypothermia—those spring waters are freezing cold.

Lower Elevation Hikes

If you’re determined to get outside, the best advice is to stick to lower elevation trails where conditions tend to be safer and less unpredictable. Make sure to check the DEC’s website for local updates before you head out, as trail conditions can change quickly in the spring.

Also, prepare for the worst by packing proper gear—think waterproof boots, trekking poles, and plenty of layers to stay warm and dry. And please, respect the environment: muddy trails can get damaged easily, so try to stay on the path and avoid creating new ones.

Spring in the Adirondacks offers stunning views and fresh air, but it’s crucial to stay safe and be smart about where and when you hike.

Enjoy the season—and happy trails!

