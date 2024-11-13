Upstate New York Restaurant That Felt Like Second Home Closing After 35 Years
A restaurant that's been more like a second home for more than 3 decades is closing its doors in Upstate New York.
Things haven't been looking good for the restaurant industry lately. Applebee's announced dozens of restaurant closures across the country earlier this year.
Red Lobster filed bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 restaurants across the country, including 10 in New York. The good news is, the company has since bounced back.
TGI Fridays has closed almost half of its restaurants in the U.S. over the past 10 years. Nearly a dozen locations closed in New York this year including the one inside Destiny USA in Syracuse that abruptly shut down in October.
Denny's gets grand slammed! The company announced plans to close 150 restaurants across the country. Half by the end of 2024 and the other half in 2025.
Adirondack Restaurant Closes
This time it's a local restaurant that is closing after 35 cherished years.
The Great Adirondack Steak & Seafood and Brewing Company is shutting its doors, leaving behind a lasting legacy.
Known for its inviting, home-like atmosphere, this iconic restaurant was a second home to locals and visitors alike.
Memories Forever Live On
The Kane family, who ran the establishment, always made each guest feel like family, creating countless memories over hearty meals and house-brewed beers.
"It’s been such a joy and a privilege to serve this amazing community, and we can’t thank you enough for all the memories and good times we’ve shared together, the owners shared.
Though the doors may close, the memories shared in this beloved community gathering place will forever live on.
