Bobcat Captured Digging Through Adirondack Snow in Stunning Video

Bobcat aren't uncommon in New York, especially in the Adirondacks. Their secretive nature makes seeing one pretty rare though.

It's easy to confuse a bobcat for a lynx, which also can be found in New York. The tails tell the tail. Bobcat tails have black bars and a white tip with a lot of white underneath. Lynx tails are solid black.

Wildlife photographer Antoni Zaborek captured a beautiful video of a bobcat digging through the Adirondack snow, probably looking for food.

Bobcats in CNY

Bobcats are usually seen in the Adirondack, Catskill, and Taconic regions. You rarely see one in a backyard. But the population seems to be expanding.

Over the past few years, several have been spotted in Central New York.

Richfield Springs Bobcat

David Jones was cleaning out his pool when one waltzed by a few years ago in Richfield Springs. Luckily he was able to scare it away.

David's his wife Donna says this was a first for her family. "We've owned this land for more than 100 years and nothing like this has ever happened before."

Credit - Donna Ferguson Jones Credit - Donna Ferguson Jones loading...

Another in Oneida

Beth Kelly has seen a lot of animals in her Oneida yard where she's lived for over 30 years. But a bobcat was a first for her several years ago.

"It just looked at me and sat there. When I saw its face, tail and size, I knew it was a bobcat, something I've never seen in my yard before."

Photo Credit - Beth Kelly Photo Credit - Beth Kelly loading...

Upstate Bobcat

Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom and sister a few years ago.

"We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."

Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook Credit - Rebecca Klimek via Facebook loading...

Oneida Bobcat

Tim Becker saw one cross his front porch on his security camera in the Verona area this past summer.

Credit - Tim Becker/Facebook Credit - Tim Becker/Facebook loading...

Making Way to Munnsville

Another was spotted in Munnsville.

Whether it's the same or another one is hard to tell. Either way, keep a close eye on your pets and kids when outdoors.

Bobcats in New York

A study by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation shows about 5 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Adirondacks and about 16 bobcats for every 100 square miles in the Catskills.

You can report bobcat sightings by filling out a Bobcat Observation Report.

Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Stunning Photos Capture Toy Thief Coyote Playing Just Like a Dog Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams