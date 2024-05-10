Good Samaritan Saves Abandoned Dog in Central New York

Good Samaritan Saves Abandoned Dog in Central New York

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society/Facebook

What is wrong with people? Who can starve an innocent animal? It happened in Central New York, but thankfully a Good Samaritan came to the rescue to save the poor pooch.

Unfortunately, Anita's Stevens-Swan Humane Society faces the reality of abandoned animals more often than not.

Gremmy was the latest dog to come into the Humane Society after bring found abandoned on Dudley Avenue in Utica. "He was carried in lethargic and severely emaciated, just hanging in the arms of his rescuer," the Humane Society said.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society/Facebook
Severe Malnourished & Dehydrated

Gremmy was taken to the New Hartford Animal Hospital for severe malnourishment and dehydration. He was instantly put on fluid and checked for various diseases.

"While we can never know who exactly put Gremmy in this predicament, we can promise that he will never have to feel this way again. Our team did a great job at taking action, keeping Gremmy comfortable and safe, and using the proper methods to make sure he was receiving the best care for his condition."

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society/Facebook
Gremmy on the Mend

Gremmy is now on the mend at Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society. His tail is wagging and he's enjoying a proper diet.

"Gremmy is just one of the many animals that we get to take care of every day."

If you would like to contribute to Gremmy’s recovery and help support the mission of caring for animals at the Humane Society you can donate online.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society/Facebook
FURever Home

Be sure to check out Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society on Facebook for updates as Gremmy as he continues to recover.

"We will be sure to post when this sweet boy is ready to embark fully on his second chance at life in a FURever home."

Thank you to the New Hartford Animal Hospital, the Humane Society and the Good Samaritan who all came together to help save Gremmy. You are all heroes!

