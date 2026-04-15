Good News: Abandoned Dog Rescued After Intense Search

The dog that was abandoned outside the Herkimer Humane Society after being dropped off from a car has been found and safely rescued.

What started as a heartbreaking situation turned into a coordinated rescue effort that ultimately saved her life.

Tracked From the Sky, Found on the Ground

With help from Skywatch Drone Search and Recovery, rescuers were able to keep an eye on her movements and track her across the area.

READ MORE: Driver Dumps Dog in Front of Humane Society

She was discovered curled up in the back of a trailer—exhausted, scared, but alive.

A Carefully Planned Rescue

The shelter manager worked alongside the team to set a specially designed “Missy Trap,” created by one of the humane society’s board members. It was built specifically for dogs too scared to enter traditional traps.

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After careful planning and patience, the trap worked, and she was safely secured without further distress.

“There Were Other Choices”

Herkimer Humane Society officials shared a blunt message: "There were a dozen humane, responsible choices you could have made. You chose none of them. Thankfully, she survived in spite of that-not because of it."

But they also made it clear what mattered most now was the outcome. “What they didn’t plan for was a team of people who weren’t going to let her story end that way.”

A New Name, A New Chapter

Against the odds, she survived. And now she has a name—Journey.

Because getting her to safety was anything but simple, and her story is only just beginning.