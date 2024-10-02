Heartbreaking Video of Emancipated Dog Abandoned In Central New York

What is heck wrong with people? Who can starve, abuse and then abandon an innocent animal? It happened in Central New York, but thankfully a Good Samaritan came to the rescue to save the poor pooch.

This emancipated dog was found on Beech Street in Ilion on Monday, September 30. She was taken to the Herkimer County Humane Society, where they are giving her the care she so desperately needs. They are also asking if anyone knows who the dog belongs to.

"Please contact us. All is confidential. Thank you in advance."

Watch the heartbreaking video of how this girl was severely mistreated. Thankfully she's now in better hands.

Report Animal Cruelty

If you notice animal cruelty in any form, you can report it to the CNY SPCA by calling 315.454.3469 or online at CNYSPCA.org. You can also contact your local humane society.

New York Cruelty Law

Under the laws in New York, animal cruelty is only considered a misdemeanor.

A person who deprives any animal of necessary sustenance, food or drink, or neglects or refuses to furnish it such sustenance or drink, is guilty of a class A misdemeanor.

It becomes a felony if someone intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to an animal.

