The heartbreaking story of Rhett, the pit bull left to starve in a Central New York apartment, now has a new chapter—an arrest.

Rhett was found in an empty apartment on Pratt Ave in the Town of Kirkland, so emaciated and weak that he couldn’t even stand.

Veterinarian Cindy Siddon described Rhett’s condition as shocking and heartbreaking, noting that pictures do not fully capture the extent of his suffering.

"We were told he was probably days from death," she said. "I've seen a lot of things in my 20+ years of doing rescue, but this was one of the most shocking, and from what I heard, the scene was horrific."

Rhett received a lifesaving blood transfusion and round-the-clock intensive care.

Animal Cruelty Charges

Now, there's movement toward justice. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 36-year-old Lindsay Meelan of Clark Mills has been arrested in connection with Rhett’s condition.

Investigators say she left the dog behind, alone and without food, and never came back.

Meelan was taken into custody in Utica on May 28th and is facing several charges, including felony aggravated animal cruelty, a misdemeanor for failure to feed, and a violation of dog control laws.

She’s been released with appearance tickets and is scheduled to be back in Kirkland Town Court on June 17th.

Costly Care

Rhett continues to receive physical therapy and specialized medical care. His road to recovery remains long, challenging, and costly.

Medical costs have reached nearly $6,000, depleting the funds of Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption, a small foster-based rescue group overseeing his case. Community donations have helped cover initial treatment costs; however, more support is still needed.

A GoFundMe has been set up for those who want to help.

People can also donate items rather than making a monetary donation.

Extra-large pee pads

Warm coats for a large dog

Waterproof mattress pads

Large memory foam or thick orthopedic foam dog beds

Mylar thermal emergency blankets

Front-load laundry detergent

Large antlers or large benebones

Fancy collar or 2

Items can be dropped off at Clinton Pet Vet, 60 Dwight Ave, Clinton, NY 13323.

