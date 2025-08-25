Labor Day weekend is almost here, and for many in Central New York that means one last summer road trip. Are you going to have to pay a lot at the pump?

Whether Labor Day weekend is filled with a drive up to the Adirondacks, a winery stop in the Finger Lakes, or a long weekend in Saratoga, travelers are ready to hit the pedal to the metal. Before hitting the road though, plenty of people are eyeing the gas pumps.

National vs. New York Gas Prices

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is sitting at $3.16. That is up two cents from last week, but it is still a noticeable dip compared to one year ago when drivers were paying $3.35. In New York State, the average is just a touch lower at $3.15. That is down a penny from last Monday, and a sizable drop from the $3.51 New Yorkers were paying a year ago.

A Look at Local CNY Prices

Prices vary depending on where you fill up. AAA Western and Central New York shared this week’s snapshot: Syracuse drivers are paying about $3.09, which is up a penny from last week. Rochester is steady at $3.16, down a cent. Rome saw the biggest change, with prices falling two cents to $3.17. On the flip side, Elmira bumped up by two cents to $3.03, while Ithaca ticked up by one cent to $3.16. Watertown, Buffalo, and Batavia all hovered close to $3.16 to $3.20, showing the small fluctuations that are common as summer winds down.

What's Driving the Price Changes?

So what is behind these numbers? AAA notes that oil prices remain relatively low, ranging between $63 and $67 per barrel. That helps keep gas prices from spiking too sharply. Barring any major hurricane activity, analysts expect prices to stay steady into the holiday weekend. For travelers, that means a little more predictability at the pump, even if it feels like pennies here and there.

Still, the uptick in demand as people head out for barbecues, camping trips, and family getaways will keep stations busy. The takeaway for drivers in Central New York is simple. Gas is slightly higher than last week, but it is noticeably cheaper than a year ago. If you are planning a trip this weekend, you may want to top off the tank early, pack some snacks, and get ready to share the roads.

