Things are starting to heat up at the New York State Fair. Another hot act has been added to the growing line up of free concerts.

So far, 22 shows are on the schedule, covering everything from pop and rock to country, tribute bands, kid-friendly acts, and even Scottish pipers. The latest addition is set to light up Suburban Park and keep the energy going strong.

Free Fair Concerts

In 2024, more than three dozen national recording artists rocked the stages at Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

This year the Chevrolet Music Series will feature 41 national recording acts.

This year, the Chevrolet Music Series is turning up the volume with 41 national acts on the schedule. The latest addition? Boy band 98 Degrees, who’ll return to the Fair on Monday, August 25 at 8 PM for a show that’s bound to Take Your Breath Away.

“We’re so excited to welcome 98 Degrees back to the Fair this summer after an incredible performance in 2021,” said Fair Director, Julie LaFave.

Star Spangled Savings

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Get your tickets early and save with the Star-Spangled Savings sale through July 6.

Tickets are just $6 but you can only get a maximum of 12 and they must be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Keep in mind, parking and Midway ride tickets are sold separately and will be available in the coming weeks.

If you miss the sale, regular admission tickets go on sale starting July 7.

Take a look at the entertainment lineup that's been already announced....so far.

