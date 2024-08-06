9 Stores Likely to be No More in 2024

The number of local and national retailers that have been forced to file bankruptcy and close up shop in the last few years in staggering. It looks like it's not over yet. More could follow suit before the year is up.

Big Lots is the latest national retailer to announce the closure of several stores across the country, including 10 in New York.

Who else will likely end 2024 closing their doors?

stores closing across country Credit - WendellandCarolyn/Think Stock loading...

Joann Fabric

There have been bankruptcy rumors for Joann Fabric for months. Their stock went from $12 a share in 2021, when everyone was on lockdown and looking for a new hobby, to less than $1 in 2024.

JC Penney

JC Penney declared bankruptcy in 2020 and closed a number of stores, including the one in Sangertown Mall. But that may not be enough to save the national retail chain that continues to struggle financially.

Neiman Marcus

With people barely being able to afford groceries, luxury clothing is not a luxury for most. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020, but it may not be enough to save the company.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid may soon be a thing of the past. The company filed bankruptcy in 2023 and closed hundreds of stores. But they still have more than $3 billion in long-term debt.

Foot Locker

The closures of clothing retailers may cause problems for Foot Locker. The national chain is mainly inside shopping malls, where there are more and more empty storefronts. Foot Locker closed 400 stores in 2023, but are more in store for 2024?

Stitch Fix

You'd think Stitch Fix, a company that sends customized clothing right to your door, would be able to weather the financial storm as more people shop online. But the company's earning have decreased and they may be forced to close two of their five warehouses.

Express

Express filed bankruptcy in April and closed nearly 100 stores including one inside Sangertown Mall.

The move didn't help. Sales have continued to decline. A massive lay off may be next in the coming year.

Lowe’s & Home Depot

The cost of home repairs have increased due to supply chain issues from the pandemic. Those rising prices may affect places like Lowe's & Home Depot.

Both home improvement chains won't likely be gone forever. But they may have to close some locations before the year is out.

Thousands of stores and restaurant chains have closed their doors in 2024. And we still have 5 months left in the year. Where will it end?

