Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks, communities across Central New York are coming together to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives and honor the first responders who answered the call that day.

Ceremonies are happening throughout Oneida and Madison counties on September 11, with additional events honoring local connections to the attacks.

If you're looking for a way to mark the 25th anniversary, here's where you can gather with your community.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Oneida County

Clinton

Edward P. Felt Memorial in the Brick Garden

75 Chenango Ave.

5 p.m.

Clinton will hold its annual Edward Porter Felt Flight 93 Remembrance Ceremony. Felt was a Clinton Central School graduate from the Class of 1977 and was killed when Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

New York Mills

Hero's Monument at Reiter Park

8:30 a.m.

The 9/11 Memorial Committee and the Village of New York Mills will hold a memorial ceremony at Hero's Monument at Reiter Park.

Rome

Fire and Police Memorial Park

158 Black River Blvd.

6 p.m.

Rome will hold its annual Fire and Police 9/11 Ceremony at Fire and Police Memorial Park, across from the Rome Central Fire Station.

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Sherrill

Reilly Mumford Park

377 Sherrill Road

7 p.m.

The City of Sherrill will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Reilly Mumford Park.

Sylvan Beach

Sylvan Beach Bandstand

609 Park Ave.

7 p.m.

The Sylvan Beach Fire Department will hold a 9/11 ceremony at the bandstand.

Utica

9/11 Memorial, Utica Memorial Parkway at Sherman Drive

10 a.m.

Mayor Michael Galime and the Utica Fire Department will hold the city's annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Wreath Laying. A memorial wreath will be placed and prayers will be offered.

Utica Irish Cultural Center

Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley

623 Columbia St.

11 a.m.

The Irish Cultural Center will host a lunch and learn featuring retired Utica Fire Department Deputy Chief Peter Caruso. He'll talk about the role the Utica Fire Department played following the September 11 attacks.

Utica State Office Building

Saturday, September 12

207 Genesee St.

8 a.m.

The annual CNY Memorial Stair Climb will take place Saturday in Utica. Firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS providers, military personnel and community members will come together to honor the first responders who lost their lives.

Whitesboro

Hart's Hill Inn

135 Clinton St.

7:30 a.m.

The Genesis Group will host its 25th Annual 9/11 Remembrance Breakfast. The event is open to the public and will honor those killed or injured in the attacks, along with police officers, firefighters, military members, and other first responders.

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Madison County

Canastota

Reflection Park

Peterboro Street

7 p.m.

The Village of Canastota will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Reflection Park.

Cazenovia

Cazenovia Fire Department to Cannon Park

121 Albany St.

7 p.m.

Cazenovia will hold its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Firefighters will march from the fire station to Cannon Park for the ceremony.

Chittenango

Stickles Park

Genesee Street

6:30 p.m.

Chittenango will hold its 25th Anniversary September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Stickles Park.

Oneida

Oneida City Hall Fire Department Memorial

109 N. Main St.

9 a.m.

Oneida will hold its 2026 remembrance ceremony at the Fire Department Memorial.

Remembering Close to Home

For some people, September 11 will always be about where they were when they first heard the news. For others, especially those born after 2001, these ceremonies are a chance to learn about an event that happened before they were born.

Twenty-five years later, local memorials give communities a place to stop for a few minutes, remember the people behind the numbers, and recognize the first responders who continue to carry the impact of that day.

Whether you attend a ceremony at a fire department, a local memorial, a park, or one of the larger gatherings, there are plenty of opportunities throughout Oneida and Madison counties to mark the 25th anniversary of September 11.