Move Over Dinner! Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet Now Serves Brunch

Move over dinner. Make room for breakfast and lunch. 7 Kitchens Buffet inside Turning Stone will now serve brunch.

The buffet opened in April 2022 and offered a unique dining experience - dinner from 7 different restaurants. From Asian, Italian, and Mexican to seafood, carving stations, and dessert, 7 Kitchens has it all.

Now you can enjoy made-to-order omelets, pancakes, french toast, waffles, and every other delicious dish served during breakfast and lunch.

7 Kitchens’ Brunch Stations

Breakfast Burrito Station: Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Egg, Cheese, Burrito; with Traditional Toppings.

Breakfast Elegant Classics Station: Home Fries; Apple Wood Smoked Bacon; Scrambled Eggs; Eggs Benedict; Corned Beef Hash and more.

Carving Station: Roasted Prime Rib; Roasted Pit Ham with Horseradish Cream Sauce, Beef Gravy & Au Jus.

Omelet Stations: Fresh Omelets made to order featuring: Fresh eggs, Egg Whites, Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Tomato, Mushrooms, Feta, American, Cheddar, Provolone; Home Fries; Bacon; Breakfast Sausage Links.

Pancake & French Toast Bar: Fresh Made Pancakes, French toast, and Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Bananas Foster Sauce, Fresh Whipped cream, Butter, and Warm Maple Syrup.

French Classics Station: Warm Cheese Blintz; House-made Quiche; Classic Bread Pudding; Monkey Bread, with Blueberry Compote, Warm Apple Compote, Warm Maple Syrup.

Brunch will be available from 10 AM to 2 PM every weekend. Don't worry. You can still enjoy 7 Kitchens for dinner from Thursday through Sunday.

7 Kitchens Dinner Stations

Asian/Dim-Sum Station: Dumpling baskets.

Seafood Station: Fresh seafood including Maple Cedar Plank Salmon, classic Haddock Fish Fry, and Crawfish Boil with crawfish, shrimp potatoes, and corn in a broth.

Comfort & Carving Station: Tender and juicy meats and classic comfort foods including Prime Rib, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Meatloaf, and Mac & Cheese.

Mexican & Taco Station: Three to four different meats on the plancha, handmade empanadas, including cheese-stuffed and black bean and corn.

Italian Station: New twists on classic dishes including Riggies, Utica Greens, and Chicken Parmesan. Also includes hand-tossed 7 Kitchens Signature pizza.

Dessert Station: Sweets, pastries, pies, and more - all made in-house by Turning Stone’s pastry team.

Antipasto Station: Cured meats, cheeses, roasted red peppers, olives, and other savory treats.

