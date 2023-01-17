Move Over Dinner! Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet Now Serves Brunch

Move Over Dinner! Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet Now Serves Brunch

Credit - Hal Silverman via Oneida Indian Nation

Move over dinner. Make room for breakfast and lunch. 7 Kitchens Buffet inside Turning Stone will now serve brunch.

The buffet opened in April 2022 and offered a unique dining experience - dinner from 7 different restaurants. From Asian, Italian, and Mexican to seafood, carving stations, and dessert, 7 Kitchens has it all.

Now you can enjoy made-to-order omelets, pancakes, french toast, waffles, and every other delicious dish served during breakfast and lunch.

 

7 Kitchens’ Brunch Stations

Breakfast Burrito Station: Potato, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Egg, Cheese, Burrito; with Traditional Toppings.

Breakfast Elegant Classics Station: Home Fries; Apple Wood Smoked Bacon; Scrambled Eggs; Eggs Benedict; Corned Beef Hash and more.

Carving Station: Roasted Prime Rib; Roasted Pit Ham with Horseradish Cream Sauce, Beef Gravy & Au Jus.

Omelet Stations: Fresh Omelets made to order featuring: Fresh eggs, Egg Whites, Spinach, Peppers, Onions, Ham, Tomato, Mushrooms, Feta, American, Cheddar, Provolone; Home Fries; Bacon; Breakfast Sausage Links.

Pancake & French Toast Bar: Fresh Made Pancakes, French toast, and Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Bananas Foster Sauce, Fresh Whipped cream, Butter, and Warm Maple Syrup.

French Classics Station: Warm Cheese Blintz; House-made Quiche; Classic Bread Pudding; Monkey Bread, with Blueberry Compote, Warm Apple Compote, Warm Maple Syrup.

Brunch will be available from 10 AM to 2 PM every weekend. Don't worry. You can still enjoy 7 Kitchens for dinner from Thursday through Sunday.

7 Kitchens Dinner Stations

Asian/Dim-Sum Station: Dumpling baskets.

Seafood Station: Fresh seafood including Maple Cedar Plank Salmon, classic Haddock Fish Fry, and Crawfish Boil with crawfish, shrimp potatoes, and corn in a broth.

Comfort & Carving Station: Tender and juicy meats and classic comfort foods including Prime Rib, Slow-roasted Turkey Breast, Meatloaf, and Mac & Cheese.

Mexican & Taco Station: Three to four different meats on the plancha, handmade empanadas, including cheese-stuffed and black bean and corn.

Italian Station: New twists on classic dishes including Riggies, Utica Greens, and Chicken Parmesan. Also includes hand-tossed 7 Kitchens Signature pizza.

Dessert Station: Sweets, pastries, pies, and more - all made in-house by Turning Stone’s pastry team.

Antipasto Station: Cured meats, cheeses, roasted red peppers, olives, and other savory treats.

 

Take A Look At Turning Stone Casino's New Buffet: 7 Kitchens

The resort casino's culinary team has curated a menu for the restaurant’s seven market-style stations that will feature a mix of new food options, while also offering new twists on all the classics. Here's some photos of what you can expect it to look like.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

Filed Under: turning stone, 7 kitchens
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR