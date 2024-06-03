7 Earthquakes Have Hit New Jersey in 10 Days

What is happening in New Jersey? There have been 7 earthquakes to hit near the same spot in a little over a week.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

Quake Shakes New York & New Jersey Same Day

Elizabethtown was the center of the latest quake in New York State. A 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday, May 21. The same day, hundreds of miles to the south, another small tremor hit New Jersey for the fourth time in a little over a month.

The first earthquake happened on April 5 around 10:30 AM. The 4.7 magnitude quake was centered in Tewksbury, New Jersey.

The second earthquake hit near Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27. It wasn't as big, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The third earthquake was centered in Gladstone yet again. It struck on May 1 around 7 AM according to the United States Geological Survey. It was the smallest of the three, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale.

Another tiny tremor hit Califon, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 21. It only registered 1.6 on the Richter scale.

7 Earthquakes in 10 Days

Califon and Gladstone have experienced 7 more quakes since May 24, some in the same day.

May 24 in Gladstone, New Jersey

2.9 magnitude at 07:50:12 (UTC)

May 27 in Califon, New Jersey

1.2 magnitude at 00:53:42 (UTC)

May 27 in Gladstone, New Jersey

1.3 magnitude at 10:21:18 (UTC)

May 30 in Califon, New Jersey

1.5 magnitude at 00:25:12 (UTC)

May 30 in New Jersey

1.4 magnitude at 01:40:17 (UTC)

June 1 in Califon, New Jersey

1 magnitude at 10:12:07 (UTC)

June 1 in Gladstone, New Jersey

1.8 magnitude at 22:44:55 (UTC)

That would make 9 earthquakes in the same area since May 1.