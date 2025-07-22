For more than 60 years, Dick and Betty Brundage have been sharing a sweet little tradition: hot fudge sundaes at their local McDonald’s—almost every single day.

The Hilton, New York McDonald’s decided to honor that heartwarming routine with a special celebration on Sunday, July 20, just in time for National Ice Cream Day.

Dick and Betty’s order hasn’t changed since they started coming back in 1964—two hot fudge sundaes, no need to ask. In fact, the staff usually has them ready before the couple even reaches the counter.

“And the funny part is,” Dick told WHEC with a smile, “we come in a lot of times and it’s already here on the counter. Nobody asks us what we want.”

Began to Support Daughter

Their visits began when their daughter worked at the very first McDonald’s in the Rochester area. She’s since retired—but Dick and Betty’s daily sundae stop never skipped a beat.

“There’s another restaurant we go to in Brockport,” Dick added, “and by the time I walk in, they’ve got everything ready ‘cause they see my red truck pull in.”

The couple was surprised by all the attention. But to the McDonald’s team, they’re more than customers—they’re family. “It just makes people happy,” one employee said. “Being part of their life—it’s a good thing.”

To top it all off, the restaurant has now made it official: Dick and Betty’s hot fudge sundaes are on the house from now on.

How sweet is that?