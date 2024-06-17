Central New York Kids Making Difference One Lawn at a Time

A number of Central New York kids are making a difference one yard at a time.

They've taken on the 50 Yard Challenge, vowing to mow 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, veterans or single mothers.

Rodney Smith Jr. of Alabama started the challenge after seeing an elderly man struggling to mow his lawn.

Kids who take on the Challenge are sent a white 50 Yard Challenge t-shirt. They get new colors for every 10 yards they mow and new mowing equipment when they're done. Rodney even makes a special visit to deliver it all himself.

Credit - Rodney Smith Jr./Facebook Credit - Rodney Smith Jr./Facebook loading...

Irelyn Mowing for Teachers

Irelyn of Chittenago, New York completed the 50 Yard Challenge last summer. But she's not done yet. She taking on a special edition challenge this summer.

Irelyn has chosen the Teacher Edition and is vowing to mow 50 lawns for teachers for free.

50 Yard Challenge Credit - Rodney Smith Jr./Facebook loading...

Caleb Mowing in Clinton

Rodney says, Caleb of Clinton, New York just stepped up and accepted the 50 Yard Challenge for the summer.

"By embracing this challenge, he has shown us that he is committed to making a positive difference in his community."

50 yard challenge Credit - Rodney Smith Jr./Facebook loading...

Clinton Challengers

Clinton is no stranger to challenge takers. Nicholas accepted and mowed 50 lawns for the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans in his city.

Rodney made the trip to Central New York earlier this month to deliver Nicholas lawn equipment for completing the challenge.

50 Yard Challenge Credit - Rodney Smith Jr./Facebook loading...

Join the 50 Yard Challenge

If you want to join the 50 Yard Challenge, just make a sign saying you accept and post it on the Raising Men website.

Get our free mobile app