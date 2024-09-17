Wait, did someone say a double cheeseburger for 50 cents? When is it happening and where can I get one?

National Cheeseburger Day is Wednesday, September 18 and one fast food chain is celebrating with 50-cent burgers.

You can get a 50 cent double cheeseburger at participating McDonald's for one day only. But there is a catch. It's just a small one though.

To get the deal on National Cheeseburger Day, you have to order through the McDonald's app. Don't have it? Just download it for free. You'll not only get a cheeseburger for less than a buck, you'll get tons of other great deals too. It's a great place to save a lot of money when eating out.

Fall Deals

The 50-cent double cheeseburger is just one deal for the fall season at McDonald's. Free Fries Fridays and more cheap deals are on the way.

Double the fun with $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18)

Grab a $2 McCrispy sandwich in honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (Nov. 9)

Enjoy $1 10-pc Chicken McNuggets between Nov. 4 – Dec. 2 – valid 1x/week

Free Fries Fridays – free medium Fries with any $1 minimum purchase

$5 Meal Deal Extended

That's not all. The $5 Meal Deal has been extended into December. The combo special began in July and features your choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink for just $5

"The extension of the $5 Meal Deal, and the other offerings we’re announcing for our fall line-up, are just a few of the ways we’re working hard to offer great meals at a fair price,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

Thousands of Locations

There are over 13,000 McDonald's locations in the U.S., 655 of them are in New York State.

To find the closest one near you and score your 50 cent double cheeseburger, just go to Mcdonals.com.

