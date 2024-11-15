5 of Quirkiest Small Towns in New York State

New York is so much more than just the city, despite what people who aren't from the Empire State believe.

There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer.

Here are the 5 quirkiest towns in New York that all have their own charm and draws visitors for their unique mix of history, art, or culture.

Woodstock, New York

Woodstock is located in the Catskills and the town is known for its bohemian spirit.

The artsy town is filled with galleries, shops, and music events honoring the famed 1969 festival that was actually held 60 miles away in Bethel, New York.

The Maverick Festivals where hundreds of free spirits got together every summer for music, art, theater and "drunken orgies in the woods" were going on long before Woodstock took place.

Hulton Archive/Think Stock Hulton Archive/Think Stock loading...

Lily Dale, New York

Lily Dale is a gated community full of psychics.

The year-round population is only 275, but the town's connection to the Spiritualist movement brings more than 20,000 visitors every year for classes, workshops, lectures, church services, mediumship demonstrations, and private physic appointments.

Credit - Amazon Credit - Amazon loading...

Naples, New York

Naples is in the Finger Lakes region and is known for its famous grape pies, wine, and the annual Naples Grape Festival held every September.

What makes Naples even quirkier is that it was part of the underground railroad. Several old houses still have hiding spots today.

Rostislav_Sedlacek/Think Stock Rostislav_Sedlacek/Think Stock loading...

Narrowsburg, New York

Narrowsburg is a scenic town along the Delaware River that's home to less than 500 people.

Despite its small size, its known for art galleries, eagle population, annual film festival and cosmopolitan edge.

Credit - Narrowsburg Chamber of Commerce Credit - Narrowsburg Chamber of Commerce loading...

Lake Placid, New York

Lake Placid is an Olympic town overflowing with endless charm. Winter sports and cozy cafes give it an alpine village vibe year-round.

It's also home to the Miracle on Ice when Team USA beat Russian at the 1980 Olympics.

Getty Images for IRONMAN Getty Images for IRONMAN loading...

Get our free mobile app

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams