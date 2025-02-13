4 Central New York Venues Receive Prestigious Forbes Four-Star Ratings

One Central New York business has proven itself as a premier destination for luxury and hospitality, earning four prestigious Four-Star Awards from Forbes Travel Guide for 2025.

This year, Turning Stone is in the spotlight with The Lodge, Skǫ:nǫ́ Spa, TS Steakhouse, and Wildflowers have all been recognized among the top-rated properties worldwide.

Forbes Travel Guide assessed properties in nearly 100 countries based on service, amenities, and overall guest experience. With service accounting for 70% of the rating criteria, these Four-Star recognitions highlight Turning Stone’s commitment to excellence. In New York State, only 54 hotels, restaurants, and spas achieved this coveted honor in 2024, making the recognition even more impressive.

Forbes Travel Guide reviewers highlighted what makes Turning Stone stand out. The Lodge was praised as a “95-room, all-suite gem” offering luxury and privacy. Skǫ:nǫ́: Spa was recognized as a “peaceful retreat” with exceptional amenities and all-day access to relaxation facilities. TS Steakhouse was described as an ���unforgettable” dining experience with panoramic views, while Wildflowers was noted for its artistic culinary approach and attentive service.

World Series Of Poker Returns To Central New York

Poker players, get ready. The World Series of Poker is making its way back to Central New York for 2025.

It'll all go down at the Turning Stone Resort Casino from March 13th - March 24th 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year that New York’s only WSOP Circuit Event is taking over and it’s shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

You can get the full scoop and learn all about it online here.