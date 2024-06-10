33 Cameras Busting Speeders, 4 in Central New York

33 Cameras are busting speeders on several roads including three highly traveled ones in Central New York this week.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are four in Central New York, three in Onondaga County and one in Oneida.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations June 10 - June 15 in NY

Chautauqua County

NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery

Erie County

NY Route 33 at E. Utica Street in Buffalo

NY Route 33 at Grider Street in Buffalo

NY Route 33 from William Gaiter Pkwy to Northland Ave in Buffalo

NY Route 33 at Interstate 90 interchange in Cheektowaga

NY Route 400 over Transit Rd. in West Seneca

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Livingston County

390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8

Monroe County

I-390 Northbound between Exits 16 & 15

Nassau County

PK-908M Westbound SSP, approx. 3/4 mile west of N. Broadway overpass to area of Exit 29S

NY-135 Northbound Rt 135, area of of SSP bridge to vicinity at Exit 12E

PK-908M Westbound SSP, starting near Exit 29S to about 1/4 mile west of NYS 135

NY-135 Northbound Rt 135, area of Exit 12E to vicinity of Exit 13E

PK-908M Westbound SSP, starting near Seamans Neck Rd bride to area of Exit 28N

I-495 Eastbound LIE ramp before S. Oyster Bay Rd to vicinity about 1/2 mile east of S. Oyster Bay Road

PK-908M Westbound SSP, starting in area of Exit 28 to about 1/4 mile west of NYS 135

NY-135 Southbound Rt 135, starting about 1/4 mile south of Central Ave bridge to vicinity of Exit 7W

PK-908M Westbound SSP, starting in area of Exit 28 to area of Exit 28N

NY-135 Wouthbound starting at Exit 7W to vicinity of Exit 7E

Niagara County

I-190 at Exit 25A, in Lewiston

Oneida County

NY 5/8/12 eastbound (northbound) left lane closed

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Bridge

I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

I-481 just south of I-690 Eastbound ramp to I-481 Southbound

Orange County

I-84 Westbound between Exit 39 and Exit 32

Oswego County

I-81 just south of Pulaski's northern ramp

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

I-495 Bellport Ave over LIE

I-495 Westbound LIE, starting near Medford Ave to Exit 6

I-495 Westbound LIE, starting near Medford Ave to Vincinity 1/2 mile west of Exit 59

Warren County

I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

Westchester County

PK-907W Southbound Between Exit 14 and Exit 13

