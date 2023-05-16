30 New Speed Cameras Locations This Week in New York
The radar was installed as part of legislation S.4682-B, signed in September 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul. Where are these cameras? They keep moving around the state each week.
How Speed Cameras Work
Radar will pick up any speeders and capture a photo of the vehicle and the license plate. The registered owner will then be mailed either a warning or a violation.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of the first violation
Speed Cameras Locations for Week of May 15
5/15 - 5/19 NY 5 N/S Arterial Bridge over French Road in Oneida County
5/15 - 5/19: NY 5 S Between Dyke Road and Schuyler Exit in Herkimer County
5/15 - 5/19: I-87 NB/SB at Exit 26 Over Valley Farm Road in Warren County
5/15 - 5/19: I-390 Between Exit 8 and Exit 10 in Livingston County
5/15 - 5/19: NY 390 Between Ridge Road and Lexington Road in Monroe County
5/15 - 5/19: NY 400 Between Maple Road and Girdle Road in Erie County
5/15 - 5/17: NY 400 at Transit Road Interchange in Erie County
5/18 - 5/19: NY 5 at Union Ship Canal Bridge in Erie County
5/20 - 5/20: NY 33 WB from I-90 to Bailey Avenue in Erie County
5/21 - 5/21: NY 33 WB from I-90 to William Gaiter Parkway in Erie County
5/16 - 5/16: NY 17 Approx 2 miles East of Exit 59 in Chemung County
5/17 - 5/17: NY 17 ¾ mile West of Exit 42 in Steuben County
5/18 - 5/19: NY 17 West of Exit 59 A in Chemung County
5/15 - 5/19: I-81 I-81 over South Sandy Creek in Jefferson County
5/14 - 5/19: 987 G Between Exit 45 and Exit 48 in Dutchess County
5/14 - 5/19: 987 G Between Exit 48 and Exit 41 in Dutchess County
5/15 - 5/19: Parkway 987 W Between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Westchester County
5/16 - 5/19: 987 G Between Exit 37 and Exit 35 in Dutchess County
5/18 - 5/18: 987 G Between Exit 8 and Exit 11 in Westchester County
5/15 - 5/19: NY 27 Titmus Drive - Moriches Middle Island Road in Suffolk County
NYC Speed Cameras
5/11 - 5/19: I-287 Robert F. Kennedy Bridge - Hunts Point Avenue in Bronx Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-287 Hunts Point Avenue - Robert Kennedy Bridge in Bronx Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 170th Street – 160th Street in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 Main Street - Lawrence Street in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 Kissena Boulevard - Main Street in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 160th Street – 170th Street in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 Lawrence Street - Main Street in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-495 Main Street - Kissena Boulevard in Queens Boro
5/15 - 5/20: I-278 140th Street – Barretto Street in Bronx Boro
5/15 - 5/19: I-278 Barretto Street - 140th Street in Bronx Boro
The cameras will move around the state to different construction zones. You can find all the locations at Ny.gov.