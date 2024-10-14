30 Cameras Busting Speeders, 7 in Central New York

30 cameras are busting speeders on several roads in the Empire State this week. Seven of them are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations October 14 - October 19 in NY

Chautauqua County

I-86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Cattaraugus County

Interstate 86 over Olean Creek in Olean

Interstate 86 over Gile Hollow Road in Hinsdale

Erie County

US Route 219 at Ridge Road in West Seneca

Essex County

I-87 Northbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Monroe County

I-490 East and Westbound at Alexancer St

Nassau County

I-495 Westbound Exit 37 to Exit 48

Onondaga County

I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

I-481 near Exit 4

I-81 near South Bay Road Bridge

I-81 near Northern interchange with I-481

I-81 Airport Road bridge

I-81 near Court Street Bridge

I-690 Near Bridge over Lodi

Orange County

US 9W North and Southbound between NY 982E and Angola Rd

I-84 Eastbound between Exit 1 and Exit 15

Richmond County

I-278 Eastbound & Westbound on Staten Island Expressway at Manor Road

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

Warren County

I-87 North and Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

Bronx

I-87 North & Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at W. 230th Street

I-87 Southbound Major Deegan Expressway at Depot Place

I-95 Northbound on Bruckner Expressway at Country Club Road

I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

I-695 Northbound & Southbound Throgs Neck Expressway at Lafayette Avenue

NYC

PK-907V Southbound Henry Hudson Parkway W. 186th street to GWB

