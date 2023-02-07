3 Winning Powerball Lottery Tickets Sold in New York

Check your tickets! Three winning Powerball lottery tickets were sold in New York.

The winning numbers for the Monday, February 6 Powerball jackpot were:

5-11-22-23-69 + 7

Five tickets, 3 in New York and 2 in Michigan matched all five numbers to win $1 million.

Two winners were sold in Nassau County. One at the Barefoot Peddler on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale. Another at Farmingdale Petroleum on South Oyster Bay Road in Hickville. The third ticket came from the city. It was sold at Liberty News and Gifts on South Street.

The big money is going to Washington. That was where the first winning ticket of 2023 was sold for more than $754 million, making it the fifth-highest Powerball jackpot in history. The last Powerball jackpot winner was in November 2022. It was sold in Kansas and was worth nearly $93 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

The Powerball jackpot is back to $20 million for the Wednesday, February 8 drawing.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Mega Million Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...