New York is known for many things. Buffalo chicken wings, Manhattan clam chowder, Rochester's garbage plate and New York style pizza, just to name a few. But it's also known for it's sweet tasty treats.

The Empire State is home to 3 sweet award - best donut, chocolate and candy shops.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News Sean Gallup/Getty Images News loading...

Best Candy Store

Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York has the honor of being the only place in the Empire State named one of the 10 Best Candy Stores. It's an honor they've held in the past.

Not only does Samuel's sell a wide variety of sugary treats, but it's owned by a couple of well-known celebrities who helped save it from closing.

Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook loading...

Celebrity Owned

Actors Paul Rudd, a former People Magazine's sexiest man alive, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead, teamed up with a few longtime customers to keep the store open after the original owner passed suddenly in 2014.

As far as the goodies go, expect to find tasty options ranging from classic candy and chocolates to baked goods.

Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook loading...

East Market Street Sweets

You'll find Samuel's Sweet Shop at 42 East Market Street in Rhinebeck or at sameulssweetshop.com.

See all 10 of the Best Candy Shops in the U.S.

Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook Credit - Samuel's Sweet Shop via Facebook loading...

Best Chocolate Shop

Saratoga Chocolate Co. in Saratoga Springs is not only one of the Best Chocolate Shops in the country, it's also independently, woman-owned, and family-run.

What started as a kitchen experiment in 2004 has turned into a popular spot to find a wide variety of bars and unique barks, hot chocolates and chocolate-covered nuts. And it's all made with the highest quality chocolate and little bit of love.

See all of the Best Chocolates Shop in the country.

Credit - Saratoga Chocolate Co./Facebook Credit - Saratoga Chocolate Co./Facebook loading...

Best Donut Shop in Saratoga

Saratoga Springs is also home to one of the Best Donut Shops in the country.

Darling Doughnuts is the place to go for an "eclectic mix of handcrafted doughnuts."

The menu is every changing, featuring unique creations like the caramel stroopwafel, root beer float, cafe mocha and the doughrogie, a doughnut perogi combo. All square shaped, because who says donuts have to be round.

Get our free mobile app

See all 10 of the Best Donut Shops.

Credit - Darling Doughnuts/Facebook Credit - Darling Doughnuts/Facebook loading...