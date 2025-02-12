Don't shoot the messenger. Three storms are about to hit Central New York over the next five days, bringing sleet, freezing rain, gusty winds and more freaking snow....up to a foot of it. Just what we need.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory followed by a Winter Storm Watch. And there may be a third storm for the weekend. UGH!

Winter Weather Advisory

First, it's the Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect from 7 PM Wednesday (2/12) to 10 AM Thursday (2/13) across the region.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are expected to move into the area. We'll see a couple inches of snow but it's the ice accumulations that could cause slippery road conditions and make problems for the Thursday morning commute.

Plus gust winds of 40 mph could cause visibility problems.

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch will follow the advisory. It will be in effect from Thursday evening through Friday evening.

That's when heavy lake-effect snow arrives. Anywhere from 5 and 12 inches is possible with winds gust as high as 30 mph.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."

It’s still unclear exactly where the lake effect snow band will set up Thursday night into Friday. However, heavy snow could hit the Mohawk Valley, including Utica, Rome, and the NY Thruway corridor. Areas south of the Thruway in Madison County should see much lighter snowfall.

Third Weekend Storm

Another storm might bring widespread snow on Saturday, with some rain mixing in on Sunday.

The storm’s track will decide what kind of weather we get, but looks like we’ll see some snow and a wintry mix. And after it passes, get ready for a blast of cold air heading into next week!

I don't know about you but I've had enough. This season of unrelenting snow is ridiculous. Bring on spring already will ya!

Utica/RomeLong Range Forecast

Wednesday: A chance of snow after 5 PM. Increasing clouds, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely before 2 AM mixing with freezing rain before turning to all rain after 3 AM. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Wind gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday: Rain likely before 4 PM, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night: Snow showers, mainly after 7 PM. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 19.

Friday: Snow showers, mainly before 1 PM. High near 24.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Snow. High near 32.

Saturday Night: Snow. Low around 28.

Sunday: Rain and snow. High near 37.

Sunday Night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Washington's Birthday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

