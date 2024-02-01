3 of Top 10 Best Cities for First Time Homebuyers Are in New York

Looking to buy a home for the first time? 3 of the 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers are in New York.

2024 may be your year to become a homeowner. Mortgage rates have fallen to the mid-6 % range after being at a 20-year high. The number of homes for sale has started to rise.

Realtor.com has created the 10 top markets for first-time buyers in 2024 and 3 are in New York, a long way from the prices people are paying in the Big Apple.

These are the towns and cities that offer more homes for sale at price ranges that many cash-constrained, first-time buyers can still afford.

Home For Sale Real Estate Sign in Front of Beautiful New House. Feverpitched ThinkStock loading...

Metro: Rochester, NY

Median list price: $187,000

The secret is definitely out on Irondequoit. Lower-priced homes can sometimes sell for double their list prices as buyers compete for those properties.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Metro: Buffalo, NY

Median list price: $199,000

You can get a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a corner lot and offers 1,285 square feet of living space for only $179,000 in Cheektowaga. And you're close to Highmark Stadium, which is perfect for any Buffalo Bills fan.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Metro: Syracuse, NY

Median list price: $138,450

Mattydale is making headlines for its affordable living. A home in the area just north of Syracuse costs about a third of the national average of $410,000.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Utica/Rome New York

If you're looking for a home in Central New York, Little Falls is one of the most inexpensive areas with an average price of around $115,000.

Little Falls - $114,900

Oneida - $128,700

Herkimer - $140,000

Utica - $169,000

Camden - $169,000

Rome - $182,200

Holland Patent - $260,000

New Hartford - $277,200

Clinton - $319,900

See all 10 of the best markets for first-time home buyers in 2024 at Realtor.com.

Famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse Back on the Market The famous Buffalo Head Steakhouse in Forestport, New York is for sale. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams