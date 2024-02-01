3 of Top 10 Best Cities for First Time Homebuyers Are in New York
Looking to buy a home for the first time? 3 of the 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers are in New York.
2024 may be your year to become a homeowner. Mortgage rates have fallen to the mid-6 % range after being at a 20-year high. The number of homes for sale has started to rise.
Realtor.com has created the 10 top markets for first-time buyers in 2024 and 3 are in New York, a long way from the prices people are paying in the Big Apple.
These are the towns and cities that offer more homes for sale at price ranges that many cash-constrained, first-time buyers can still afford.
Irondequoit, New York
Metro: Rochester, NY
Median list price: $187,000
The secret is definitely out on Irondequoit. Lower-priced homes can sometimes sell for double their list prices as buyers compete for those properties.
Cheektowaga, New York
Metro: Buffalo, NY
Median list price: $199,000
You can get a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home that sits on a corner lot and offers 1,285 square feet of living space for only $179,000 in Cheektowaga. And you're close to Highmark Stadium, which is perfect for any Buffalo Bills fan.
Mattydale, New York
Metro: Syracuse, NY
Median list price: $138,450
Mattydale is making headlines for its affordable living. A home in the area just north of Syracuse costs about a third of the national average of $410,000.
Utica/Rome New York
If you're looking for a home in Central New York, Little Falls is one of the most inexpensive areas with an average price of around $115,000.
Little Falls - $114,900
Oneida - $128,700
Herkimer - $140,000
Utica - $169,000
Camden - $169,000
Rome - $182,200
Holland Patent - $260,000
New Hartford - $277,200
Clinton - $319,900
See all 10 of the best markets for first-time home buyers in 2024 at Realtor.com.
