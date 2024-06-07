3 More Earthquakes Hit Same Spot Near New York in One Week

What is happening in New Jersey? There have been 3 more earthquakes to hit near the same spot this week, bringing the total to 12 in the last month.

The quakes started near the end of April with a 2.9 magnitude quake shaking Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27. Another struck on May 1 registering 2.6 on the Richter scale.

7 Earthquakes in 10 Days

Then Califon and Gladstone experienced 7 quakes, some in the same day starting on Memorial Day weekend.

May 24 in Gladstone, New Jersey

2.9 magnitude at 07:50:12 (UTC)

May 27 in Califon, New Jersey

1.2 magnitude at 00:53:42 (UTC)

May 27 in Gladstone, New Jersey

1.3 magnitude at 10:21:18 (UTC)

May 30 in Califon, New Jersey

1.5 magnitude at 00:25:12 (UTC)

May 30 in New Jersey

1.4 magnitude at 01:40:17 (UTC)

June 1 in Califon, New Jersey

1 magnitude at 10:12:07 (UTC)

June 1 in Gladstone, New Jersey

1.8 magnitude at 22:44:55 (UTC)

3 More Earthquakes

Now, 3 more earthquakes have hit Califon, New Jersey this week!

June 3 in Califon, New Jersey

1.6 magnitude at 12:31:17 (UTC)

June 5 in Califon, New Jersey

1.1 magnitude at 18:26:41 (UTC)

June 6 in Califon, New Jersey

1.7 magnitude at 23:23:51 (UTC)

That would make 12 earthquakes in the same area of New Jersey since May 1.

Earthquakes in New York

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.