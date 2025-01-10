New Yorker Takes Home $3 Million Lotto Jackpot
2025 is starting with a bang for a few lucky New York lottery players.
Someone won 3 million bucks playing Lotto and another raked in more than 32 thousand on a winning Take 5 ticket.
Take 5 Winner
The winning Take 5 numbers for the Thursday, January 9 evening drawing were:
4-5-6-7-24
The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights. It's worth $32,333.
$3 Million Lotto Winner
Another New York lottery player hit the jackpot. This one worth 3 million.
One winning Lotto ticket was sold in the Wednesday, January 8 drawing.
The winning Lotto numbers were:
4-14-22-36-42-57 +30
The winning ticket was sold at Players Cafe on Bleecker Street in New York where there's already been a few winners. One for 50 grand and another for 100. Now they can add a new sign in the window.
Holiday Millions
The holiday season was a whole lot brighter for one lucky lottery player in New York. A single ticket was sold for hundreds of millions of dollars.
One winning ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday, December 7 drawing to win a jackpot worth $256 million.
It was the first Powerball jackpot won in New York since 2020 and was sold at the Hua Lian Supermarket in Flushing New York.
Don't Fall For Lottery Scams
There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.
There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”
READ MORE: Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Million Dollar Powerball in New York
Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket
The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.
You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.
January 2025 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler