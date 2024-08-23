Three earthquakes 15 minutes apart hit parts of Upstate New York and New Jersey.

The tremors struck during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 20 according to USGS. However, not many probably felt them.

Earthquakes in New York

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

New Jersey Quakes

New Jersey has been the hot spot for earthquakes over the last several months. The quakes started near the end of April in Gladstone with one registering 2.9 on the Richter Scale on Saturday, April 27. Another 2.6 magnitude quake struck on May 1.

Califon had three in one day on June 17. The strongest was a 1.9-magnitude quake. And there were two more the day before.

Latest Quakes

Add another one to the list of earthquakes near Califon, New Jersey. The small 1.0 magnitude quake hit around 4:40 AM.

15 minutes later 2 hit in Upstate New York near the he Canada/U.S. border.

The first struck was a magnitude 1.2 event. It was followed by one a little stronger registering 1.8 on the Richter Scale.