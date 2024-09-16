26 Cameras Busting Speeders on 16 Roads in New York This Week

26 cameras are busting speeders on 16 roads in the Empire State this week. Three of them are in Central New York.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Speed Cameras Locations September 14 - September 22 in NY

Erie County

NY Route 33 over Elm Street in Buffalo

I-290 between I-190 and NY Route 384 in Tonawanda

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Monroe County

I-490 East & Westbound at Alexancer St

Nassau County

I-495 Eastbound & Westbound Exit 37 to Exit 48

Onondaga County

I-481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

I-81 Over E. Colvin Street Bridge

I-81 near Northern interchange with I-481

Queens

I-678 Northbound & Southbound on Van Wyck Expressway at Hillside Avenue

I-495 Eastbound Long Island Expressway at Cross Island Parkway

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound & Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Steuben County

17-6404-4211 to 4144 in Avoca

Suffolk County

I-495 from Wading River Road to Yaphank Ave

I-495 From Yaphank Ave to Wading River Road

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

Warren County

I-87 Southbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

Bronx

I-95 Northbound Bruckner Expressway at Westchester Avenue

I-95 Northbound Bruckner Expressway from Country Club Road

I-95 North & Southbound Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue

PK-907H Northbound Bronx River Parkway at Watson Avenue

