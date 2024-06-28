Massive 220 Pound Endangered Fish Pulled From New York River
A 220 pound endangered fish was pulled from one New York River.
Atlantic sturgeon spend most of the year in the ocean, migrating to Maine from Florida. The endangered fish move into the Hudson River during the summer months to spawn.
New York is home to three different species of sturgeon - the Atlantic sturgeon, shortnose sturgeon, and lake sturgeon. They are the biggest fish in the Hudson River and the state's largest sturgeon species.
Hudson River Estuary Program fisheries staff captured one during an Atlantic sturgeon survey. The fish was over 6 feet long and weighed about 220 pounds.
Tracking Sturgeon Population
The Atlantic sturgeon survey began in 2006 as a way to track trends in the population. It takes place over the course of several weeks every May and June.
Nets are used to capture the fish. It's then measured, weighed, and scanned for a tag, or given a tag if it doesn't have one. A piece of fin is also taken for genetic analysis before it's released back into the water.
Fish & Staff Safety
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says staff move the fish using two straps for the safety of the crew and fish.
"The straps are soft and do not injure the fish. The fish in the tanks are belly up when they are in a calm state like sharks."
The NYS DEC has more information on the Hudson River Estuary Program
