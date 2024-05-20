21 Speed Cameras On New York Roads Before Memorial Day

Slow down! Cameras are busting speeders on 21 roads including two highly traveled ones in Central New York for the week of May 20. But the good news is the radar and the construction will be halted for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are two in Central New York, both in Onondaga County. They've been there for the past several weeks for the construction on I-481.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations for Week of May 6 in NY

5/20-5/24: I-81 near South Bay Bridge in Onondaga County

5/20-5/24: I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8) in Onondaga County



5/20-5/24: NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Chautauqua County

5/20-5/24: US Route 219 at Berg Road overpass in Erie County

5/20-5/24: US Route 219 at US Route 20 in Erie County

5/20-5/24: I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30 in Essex County

5/20-5/24: I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek in Jefferson County

5/20-5/24: I-390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8 in Livingston County

5/20-5/24: I-490 Eastbound behind Gates Chili High School in Monroe County

5/20-5/24: PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek in Nassau County

5/20-5/24: I-495 LIE at Leahy Street in Nassau County

5/20-5/24: PK-908M Westbound SSP, Great Neck Rd & Ext 31 Bethpage Pkwy Vicinity in Nassau County

5/20-5/24: I-84 Westbound Between Exit 39 and Exit 32 in Orange County

5/20-5/24: I-88 Worcester in Otsego County

5/20-5/24: I-88 between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine in Schenectady County

5/20-5/24: I-890 Eastbound between Exit 3 and Exit 4 in Schenectady County

5/20-5/24: NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd in Suffolk County

5/20-5/24: I-495 Westbound LIE Exit 50 and Exit 51 in Suffolk County

5/20-5/24: I-87 Northbound North of Exit 26, over Upper Valley Hill Rd in Warren County

5/20-5/24: I-87 between Exit 23 and Exit 22 in Warren County

5/20-5/24: I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9 in Warren County

5/20-5/24: PK-907W Southbound between Exit 14 and Exit 13 in Westchester County

