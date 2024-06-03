21 New York Roads With Radar Busting Speeders in June
Slow down! 21 Cameras are busting speeders on several roads including two highly traveled ones in Central New York for the first full week of June.
The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.
READ MORE: Speed Cameras Coming to New York Roads
How Speed Cameras Work
The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.
First Violation: $50 fine
Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation
READ MORE: 70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
Cameras in CNY
Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Central New York, all in Onondaga County. They've been there for the past several weeks for the construction on I-481.
If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.
I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.
Speed Cameras Locations June 3 - June 6 in NY
Chautauqua County
NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery
NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony
Erie County
NY Route 33 at E. Utica Street in Buffalo
I-290 between I-990 and US Route 62 in Amherst
NY Route 33 at Grider Street in Buffalo
Essex County
I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30
Jefferson County
I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek
Livingston County
390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8
Nassau County
PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek
Route 135 at PED BR SO SSP
Onondaga County
I-81 near South Bay Bridge
I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)
I-481ust south of I-690 Eastbound ramp to I-481 Southbound
Orange County
I-84 Westbound between Exit 39 and Exit 32
Schenectady County
I-88 Westbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
I-88 Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine
Suffolk County
NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd
I-495 Westbound LIE, 1/2 mile WO Horseblock Rd & WO Medford Ave Vicinity
I-495 Westbound LIE, near Medford Ave & 3/4 mile WO N Ocean Ave Vicinity
Warren County
I-87 Southbound between Exit 23 and Exit 22
I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9
New Highway Workers Memorial Under Construction at NY State Fairgrounds
Gallery Credit: Tad Pole
New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams