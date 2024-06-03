21 New York Roads With Radar Busting Speeders in June

Slow down! 21 Cameras are busting speeders on several roads including two highly traveled ones in Central New York for the first full week of June.

The radar was installed as part of legislation, signed into law in September 2022. The cameras move around the state every week to different construction zones in an effort to get drivers to take their foot off the gas and keep workers safe.

How Speed Cameras Work

The radar captures a photo of any speeding vehicle and its license plate. Either a warning or violation will be mailed to the registered owner.

First Violation: $50 fine

Second Violation: $75 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within 18 months of the first violation

Cameras in CNY

Where are those speed cameras this week? There are three in Central New York, all in Onondaga County. They've been there for the past several weeks for the construction on I-481.

If you drive the speed limit or a little over you won't have to worry about where the cameras are.

I usually drive by the "9 you're fine, 10 you're mine" philosophy and set the cruise 9 miles over the speed limit.

Speed Cameras Locations June 3 - June 6 in NY

Chautauqua County

NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in Ellery

NY 17 Interstate 86 Bridge over Chautauqua Lake in North Harmony

Erie County

NY Route 33 at E. Utica Street in Buffalo

I-290 between I-990 and US Route 62 in Amherst

NY Route 33 at Grider Street in Buffalo

Essex County

I-87 North & Southbound over West Mill Brook; South of Exit 30

Jefferson County

I-81 Bridge Over Sandy Creek

Livingston County

390 Southbound between Exit 10 and 8

Nassau County

PK-908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek

Route 135 at PED BR SO SSP

Onondaga County

I-81 near South Bay Bridge

I-481 between I-81 (Exit 9N-S) and Northern Blvd (exit 8)

I-481ust south of I-690 Eastbound ramp to I-481 Southbound

Orange County

I-84 Westbound between Exit 39 and Exit 32

Schenectady County

I-88 Westbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

I-88 Eastbound between Normans Kill and Suits Ravine

Suffolk County

NY-27 Westbound Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

I-495 Westbound LIE, 1/2 mile WO Horseblock Rd & WO Medford Ave Vicinity

I-495 Westbound LIE, near Medford Ave & 3/4 mile WO N Ocean Ave Vicinity

Warren County

I-87 Southbound between Exit 23 and Exit 22

I-87 Northbound between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Route 9

