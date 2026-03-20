If it feels like tick season is creeping in earlier every year… you’re not imagining it. And 2026? It’s shaping up to be a bad one.

Experts say New York is looking at an earlier and longer tick season thanks to warmer weather — and that means more time for ticks to do what they do best: latch on.

ironman100 ironman100 loading...

This Year’s Tick Season Could Be One of the Worst

Typically, tick season in New York runs from March through November. Adult ticks are usually most active in early spring (March to mid-May) and again late summer into fall (mid-August through November). The smaller, harder-to-spot nymphs show up mid-May through mid-August.

But this year isn’t typical.

Forecasts are pointing to heightened activity across the Northeast, with conditions especially favorable for nymph populations — the ones most likely to spread disease because they’re so easy to miss.

READ MORE: How Hunters Can Bag More Deer and Earn Bonus Tags in New York

Translation? You may be dealing with ticks basically from the first warm day… all the way until the leaves are gone.

According to projections, this could be one of the more active tick seasons in recent years, and some are even calling it “unprecedented” thanks to mild winters that helped more ticks survive.

Close Up Of An Adult Female An Adult Male Nymph And Larva Tick Is Shown June 15 2001 Getty Images loading...

Where You’ll Run Into Them Most

Ticks aren’t just hiding deep in the woods. They’re showing up in more everyday places, too.

Wooded areas

Brushy spots

Tall grass

Even your backyard if it’s a little overgrown

Basically… if it’s green and a little wild, assume ticks are there.

Credit - _jure/Think Stock Credit - _jure/Think Stock loading...

Tick-Borne Diseases Are Climbing

And here’s the part that really matters.

Tick-borne illnesses are on the rise. According to the CDC, cases jumped 25% in the U.S., going from 40,795 in 2011 to 50,856 in 2019 — and the Northeast is one of the hardest hit regions.

States seeing the biggest increases include New York, New Jersey, and all across New England.

Then there’s babesiosis — a lesser-known but serious disease. More than 16,000 cases have been reported nationwide, with New York leading the pack at 4,738 cases.

Credit - Erik Karits/Unsplash Credit - Erik Karits/Unsplash loading...

How To Protect Yourself (Without Staying Inside All Summer)

Look, no one’s saying cancel summer. But you do want to be smart about it.

Wear light-colored clothing so ticks are easier to spot

Go with long sleeves and pants when you can

Use insect repellent

Avoid tall grass and brushy areas

Do a full tick check when you come inside

Get our free mobile app

If you’re going to be out a lot, experts also recommend treating clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

And if you do find a tick? Don’t just toss it. You can actually send it in for testing at NYticks.org.

You can also track activity and see where ticks are biting across the country with the CDC Tick Bite Tracker.

PhotoMIX Company from Pexels PhotoMIX Company from Pexels loading...

Bottom Line

This isn’t the year to brush it off.

With an earlier start, a longer season, and more ticks surviving the winter, 2026 is lining up to be one of those “check twice before you come inside” kind of years.

Enjoy the outdoors… just don’t forget to check your ankles on the way back in.

See what ticks call New York home and what they look like.