Veterans Day is always a big deal here in Central New York. For 2025, there are plenty of amazing events happening.

From sunrise breakfasts to evening dinners and everything in between, the community is showing its gratitude in just about every way imaginable. Here’s a look at what’s happening throughout Veterans Day:

Morning Veterans Day Events In Central New York

The day starts early across the region. In Frankfort, the American Legion is welcoming veterans and first responders with a free breakfast from 8 AM to 11 AM. Nearby, in New Hartford, Jiffy Lube is offering veterans a 50% discount on oil changes beginning at 8 AM and continuing straight through the evening. For those farther north, a Free Veterans Day Breakfast is being served at VFW Post 2475 in Glens Falls from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

A series of ceremonies follows shortly after. At 9 AM, the Harland J. Hennessey VFW Post, Charles J. Love American Legion, and the Tun Tavern Leathernecks kick off multiple memorial stops, beginning at the Veterans Memorial Forest between Boonville and West Leyden. Before their final stop, the group heads to the Veterans Monument at Ava Cemetery at 9:30 AM, followed by their 11 AM ceremony at the Erwin Park Monument.

For those in the Capital Region, the USS Slater Destroyer Escort Museum in Albany will host a ceremony at 9:00 AM on the observation deck, offering veterans free admission afterward.

At 10:30 AM, Rome’s annual ceremony takes place at Veterans Memorial Park.

Also at 11 AM, the Herkimer Veterans Council holds its ceremony at VFW 4915, featuring guest speaker Vincent Iocovozzi. At the same hour, the City of Albany hosts its annual Veterans Day Parade, stepping off from Central Avenue and Robin Street. Down in Syracuse, Syracuse University will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the K.G. Tan Auditorium of the National Veterans Resource Center, with a catered lunch reception immediately following.

Afternoon Veterans Day Events In Central New York

Rome continues its traditions with the New York State Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 2 PM. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair if they’d like to sit.

During that same window, the Utica Center for Development will be at the Adirondack Bank Center hosting a Veterans Day food drive from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Later on, the Oneida American Legion is serving a complimentary ham dinner from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Verona’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is offering its annual Thank You Dinner for veterans and their families from 5 PM to 6 PM.

All-Day Veterans Day Events In Central New York

Several local businesses are stepping up with all-day gestures of appreciation. Carmella’s Café in New Hartford is offering veterans a free dine-in meal valued up to $30, no purchase required. Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse is also treating veterans and active military to a complimentary Delmonico steak when they order one.

The Utica Comets are giving away free hats to veterans attending their Veterans Day game, and free tickets can be claimed through their website. Market 32 and Price Chopper are offering an 11% discount to veterans, while also encouraging customers to support Disabled American Veterans throughout November.

In Boonville, the Lions Club and Walgreens are teaming up for a Military Appreciation Day centered on mental health and suicide prevention, with Walgreens offering special discounts for veterans through the 11th.

Beyond the local events, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona is offering promotions all day. Military TS Rewards Cardholders can win up to $100 in TS Rewards Points or Free Play at a Veterans Day Kiosk from 10 AM - 10 PM. Additionally, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is providing free admission to all military Veterans for the entire month of November.

Broadway Utica’s production of A Christmas Story, The Musical runs today and tomorrow at The Stanley Theatre, with attendees encouraged to bring stocking-stuffer donations for local veterans.

Free Meals And Items on November 11th In Central New York

Denny's: Free Original Grand Slam from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Applebee's: Free meal from a select menu (dine-in only).

Chili's: Free meal from a select menu (in-restaurant only).

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

Dunkin': Free donut at participating locations.

