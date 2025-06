Looking for a farmers' market across Central New York for the 2025 season? Here's what we found.

This list is provided by the Department of Agriculture and Markets for New York State. You can search by county across the state.

Do you know of other events?- Please email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com. We will be happy to add to this list.

2025 Bayberry Plaza Farmers' Market

Kinney lot, 7601 Oswego Rd, Liverpool

Wed 8am–2pm

May 7–October 29

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

bayberryplaza.com

2025 Boonville Community Harvest Farmers' Market

Dodge Pratt Northam Community Center, 106 Schuyler St.

Fri 2pm–7pm

June 13–August 29

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Boonville Farmers' Market

Upper Erwin Park, Moose River Rd

Thu 12pm–5pm

June 12–October 2

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

boonvillechamber.com

2025 Brady Farm Ford Ave Farm Stand

150 Ford Ave, Syracuse

Mon–Sat 9am–4pm

June 1–November 21

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

bradyfarm.org

2025 Brady Farm Gifford St Farm Stand

309 Gifford St, Syracuse

Thu 9am–2pm

June 5–November 20

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

bradyfarm.org

2025 Brady Farm Salina St. Farm Stand

4141 S. Salina St. (FAHNN Farmers' Mkt at Valley Plaza), Syracuse

Sat 8am–1pm

June 7–November 15

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

bradyfarm.org

2025 Brownson Family Farm Farm Stand

8149 Bridgeport Kirkville Rd, Kirkville

Mon–Sat 10am–7pm, Sun 10am–5pm

Year-round

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

brownsonfamilyfarm.com

2025 Cazenovia Farmers Market

Memorial Park, 36–38 Albany St

Sat 9am–2pm

May 10–October 25

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

cazenoviachamber.com

2025 Central NY Saturday Regional Market Authority

2100 Park St, Syracuse

Sat 7am–2pm

Year-round

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

cnyregionalmarket.com

2025 Central NY Sunday Regional Market Authority

2100 Park St, Syracuse

Sun 7am–2pm

Year-round

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

cnyregionalmarket.com

2025 Central NY Thursday Regional Market Authority

2100 Park St, Syracuse

Thu 7am–2pm

May–October

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

cnyregionalmarket.com

2025 Chittenango Tue in the Park Farmers' Market

Dr West Memorial Park, 222 Genesee St

Tue 5pm–8pm

June 3–September 10

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

2025 Clinton Farmers' Market

Village Green, 21 West Park Row

Thu 10am–4pm

June 5–October 2

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

clintonnychamber.org

2025 Cottage Lawn Farmers' Market

435 Main St, Oneida (Madison Co. Historical Society)

Tue 2pm–6pm

June 10–August 26

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

mchsfarmersmarket.org

2025 Delaney Farms Farm Stand

4545 Kasson Rd

Daily 9am–6pm

August 1–October 31

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 DeWitt Farmers' Market

5400 Butternut Dr, East Syracuse (DeWitt Town Hall)

Wed 12pm–6pm

May 28–October 8

SNAP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

townofdewitt.com

2025 Dizzy Lizzie's Farm Farm Stand

3823 Sanderson Rd, Erieville

Mon 10am–1pm

July 14–October 13

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

dizzylizziesfarm.com

2025 Dolgeville Farmers' Market

Plowe Park, South Main Street

Sat 9am–1pm

May 10–October 25

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Downtown Syracuse Farmers' Market

Clinton Square

Tue 8am–2pm

June 10–October 14

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

downtownsyracuse.com

2025 Emmi's Farm Market – Baldwinsville

1482 W Genesee Rd, Baldwinsville

Tue–Sat 10am–5pm, Sun 10am–3pm

May 24–October 11

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

emmifarms.com

2025 Fair Fields Farm and Garden Farm Stand

1320 State Route 29

Daily 9am–5pm

Year-round

FCC Accepted

2025 Fayetteville Farmers' Market

Fayetteville Town Center, 504 Burdick St

Thu 12pm–6pm

May 1–October 30

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

fayettevillefarmersmarketcny.com

2025 Horn's Family Farm Stand

9629 Main St, Remsen

Mon–Fri 12pm–6pm, Sat 9am–3pm

Year-round

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

hornsfamilyfarm.com

2025 Juliano's Farm Market

2365 State Route 5, Utica

Mon–Sat 7:30am–6pm, Sun 7:30am–4pm

April 24–November 26

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Kubecka Farm Roadside Stand

691 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Kirkville

Mon–Fri 10am–6pm, Sat 10am–5pm, Sun 11am–3pm

June 1–October 31

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Little Falls Farmers' & Flea Market

M&T Bank parking lot, Albany St

Sat 8am–12pm

May 10–October 31

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

2025 Mohawk Valley Farmers' Market

142 N Main St, Herkimer

Tue 11am–3pm

July 15–October 7

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

2025 Mosher Farms Farm Stand

3214 Fargo Rd, Bouckville

Sun 9am–5pm

June 8–October 31

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

mosherfarms.com

2025 Old Forge Farmers' Market

201 North St, George Hiltebrant Rec Center Parking Lot

Fri 1pm–5pm

June 20–October 10

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

livingadk.org

2025 Oneida County Public Market

REA Wing, Union Station, 321 Main St, Utica

Sat 9am–1pm

Year-round

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

oneidacountymarket.com

2025 Oneida County WINTER Public Market

Main Lobby, Union Station, 321 Main Street, Downtown Utica

Alt Saturdays 9am–1pm

November 1–April 18

SNAP Accepted

FCC Accepted

oneidacountymarket.com

2025 Reeves Farms Farm Stand

1220 W Genesee Rd, Baldwinsville

Mon–Sat 9:30am–6pm, Sun 10am–5pm

June 10–September 1

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Skaneateles Farmers' Market – Saturday

1 East Austin St, Austin Park Pavilion

Sat 9:30am–12:30pm

May 24–October 11

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

townofskaneateles.com

2025 Skaneateles Farmers' Market – Thursday

1 East Austin St, Austin Park Pavilion

Thu 3pm–6pm

May 22–October 9

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

townofskaneateles.com

2025 Syracuse Eastside Neighborhood Farmers' Market

Westcott Community Center, 826 Euclid Ave

Wed 2pm–6pm

June 4–October 29

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

westcottcc.org

2025 Utica Farmers' Market

Chancellor Park, Bleecker St side

Wed 8am–5pm

June 25–October 29

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

2025 Vienna Farmers Market NY

2040 Rt 49, Blossvale (North Bay Fire Department Field)

Thu 2pm–6:30pm

May 8–October 16

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Issued

FCC Accepted

2025 Village of Hamilton Farmers Market

Village Green, 3 Broad St

Sat 8am–1pm

May 10–October 25

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

hamilton-ny.gov

2025 West End Farm Stand

110 West End Rd, Herkimer

Wed/Fri 12pm–6pm

May 23–November 1

SNAP Accepted

FMNP Accepted

FCC Accepted

westendfresh.com

