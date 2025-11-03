Ready to flip the switch on the season? Here’s a friendly, one-stop guide to the biggest tree lightings and holiday kickoffs from Syracuse to Lake George.

Save the dates, grab some cocoa, and let’s make it merry.

***Email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com to get your event/city added to our list***

Heads up: Dates and times are subject to change. Always check the organizing city or venue’s official page before you go.

Syracuse "Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting Date & Time: Friday, November 28, 2025 (Approx. 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Lighting) Location: Clinton Square, Syracuse, NY Why Go: Downtown’s official tree lighting, traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, with entertainment and the opening of the Clinton Square Ice Rink. A classic Syracuse kickoff to the season. Note: The City of Syracuse traditionally hosts this on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Village of East Syracuse Holiday Tree Lighting Date & Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (6:00 PM) Location: East Syracuse Municipal Building (Fire Station), East Syracuse, NY Why Go: A cozy community celebration featuring caroling, crafts for kids, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa. Small-town spirit at its best.

READ MORE: Here Are the USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Christmas 2025

Dickens Christmas (Skaneateles) Date & Time: Weekend after Thanksgiving and every weekend through December Location: Skaneateles, NY Why Go: Not a single lighting, but an entire village transformed—twinkling lights, strolling Dickens characters, and that Hallmark-movie atmosphere starting the day after Thanksgiving. Amsterdam's Tree Lighting Festival Date & Time: Friday, November 28, 2025 (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM) Location: Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge, Amsterdam, NY Why Go: Caroling, live music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and a visit from Santa—plus, bring an ornament to add a personal touch to the celebration.

READ MORE: Utica's Famous Teddy Bear Toss Returns For Its 21st Year

Lite Up the Village (Lake George) Date & Time: Saturday, November 29, 2025 (Festivities start 3:00 PM; Lighting ~6:25 PM) Location: Lake George Village, Lake George, NY Why Go: A major glow-up for the entire village, capped with fireworks over the lake and a Parade of Holiday Lights. Big vibes, bigger smiles. Saratoga Tree Lighting Ceremony Date & Time: Thursday, December 4, 2025 (6:00 PM) Location: In front of Putnam Market, Saratoga Springs, NY Why Go: This sparks the beloved Victorian Streetwalk Weekend in downtown Saratoga. Free admission and full of classic Saratoga charm.

READ MORE: Holiday Magic Awaits at Lavender & Lights in Central New York

South Glens Falls Holiday Tree Lighting Date & Time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM) Location: South Glens Falls Historical Park Gazebo, South Glens Falls, NY Why Go: The 2nd annual celebration with Santa & Mrs. Claus, caroling, free cookies, hot chocolate, and carriage rides—a perfect family afternoon.

These Are The Most Festive Christmas Trees In All Of New York In Upstate New York, where snowflakes dance through the crisp air, we truly have the most festive Christmas trees in New York State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler