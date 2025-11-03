Confirmed Christmas Tree Lightings For Central New York 2025
Ready to flip the switch on the season? Here’s a friendly, one-stop guide to the biggest tree lightings and holiday kickoffs from Syracuse to Lake George.
Save the dates, grab some cocoa, and let’s make it merry.
Heads up: Dates and times are subject to change. Always check the organizing city or venue’s official page before you go.
Syracuse "Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting
Date & Time: Friday, November 28, 2025 (Approx. 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM Lighting)
Location: Clinton Square, Syracuse, NY
Why Go: Downtown’s official tree lighting, traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving, with entertainment and the opening of the Clinton Square Ice Rink. A classic Syracuse kickoff to the season.
Note: The City of Syracuse traditionally hosts this on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Village of East Syracuse Holiday Tree Lighting
Date & Time: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (6:00 PM)
Location: East Syracuse Municipal Building (Fire Station), East Syracuse, NY
Why Go: A cozy community celebration featuring caroling, crafts for kids, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa. Small-town spirit at its best.
Dickens Christmas (Skaneateles)
Date & Time: Weekend after Thanksgiving and every weekend through December
Location: Skaneateles, NY
Why Go: Not a single lighting, but an entire village transformed—twinkling lights, strolling Dickens characters, and that Hallmark-movie atmosphere starting the day after Thanksgiving.
Amsterdam's Tree Lighting Festival
Date & Time: Friday, November 28, 2025 (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM)
Location: Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge, Amsterdam, NY
Why Go: Caroling, live music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and a visit from Santa—plus, bring an ornament to add a personal touch to the celebration.
Lite Up the Village (Lake George)
Date & Time: Saturday, November 29, 2025 (Festivities start 3:00 PM; Lighting ~6:25 PM)
Location: Lake George Village, Lake George, NY
Why Go: A major glow-up for the entire village, capped with fireworks over the lake and a Parade of Holiday Lights. Big vibes, bigger smiles.
Saratoga Tree Lighting Ceremony
Date & Time: Thursday, December 4, 2025 (6:00 PM)
Location: In front of Putnam Market, Saratoga Springs, NY
Why Go: This sparks the beloved Victorian Streetwalk Weekend in downtown Saratoga. Free admission and full of classic Saratoga charm.
South Glens Falls Holiday Tree Lighting
Date & Time: Sunday, December 7, 2025 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)
Location: South Glens Falls Historical Park Gazebo, South Glens Falls, NY
Why Go: The 2nd annual celebration with Santa & Mrs. Claus, caroling, free cookies, hot chocolate, and carriage rides—a perfect family afternoon.
