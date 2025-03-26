2025 Official Spring Outlook For New York State Released

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have released the 2025 U.S. Spring Outlook. What can New York State expect over the next few months?

So far the report has good news for New York, and much of America. We can look forward to above-average temperatures across much of the U.S. Forecasters predict above-average temperatures for the East and Gulf Coast regions, while drought conditions continue in the Southwest. So above average temps for New York? We will take it.

Experts at NOAA’s National Water Center predict that widespread major flooding is not expected this spring across the CONUS, and significantly reduced flood risk exists over much of the U.S., given above-average temperatures, combined with well-below-average snowpack over the Northern Plains, Midwest and Ohio Valley."

READ MORE- Farmer’s Almanac Spring 2025 Forecast For New York

Above-average temperatures are likely in locations that experienced colder-than-average temperatures and unusual snowfall during the winter. For April through June, it looks like above-average temperatures are on deck for New York with the highest chances for central and south Florida, and an area stretching from the Texas and Louisiana coasts to southern Utah and eastern Nevada. So we are among good company.

The East Coast and much of the western U.S. have had below-average precipitation during the winter months, resulting in a low threat of significant spring flooding. However, heavy rainfall at any time can lead to flooding."

Overall, looks like New York will experience warm temps and not too high of a flood risk. This report is a little different than the one from The Farmer's Almanac. Their forecast predicted that spring weather will take its time arriving here in the Northeast. You can read more on that here.

