One of your favorite summer traditions across New York State is fair time. Whether it's a county fair, a field day, or just some sort of fun fair, when is your favorite fair happening for 2025?

2025 New York State Fairs Schedule

2025 Afton Fair

The 2025 Afton Fair will be held August 5th - 9th.

2025 Allegany County Fair

The 2025 Allegany County Fair will be held July 15th - 20th.

2025 Altamont Fair

The 2025 Altamont Fair will be held August 12th - 17th.

2025 Boonville-Oneida County Fair

The 2025 Boonville-Oneida County Fair will be held July 22nd - 27th.

2025 Broome County Fair

The 2025 Broome County Fair will be held July 22nd - 27th.

2025 Caledonia Fair

The 2025 Caledonia Fair will be held August 20th - 24th.

2025 Cattaraugus County Fair

The 2025 Cattaraugus County Fair will be held July 26th - August 2nd.

2025 Chautauqua County Fair

The 2025 Chautauqua County Fair will be held July 15th - 20th.

2025 Chemung County Fair

The 2025 Chemung County Fair will be held July 29th - August 2nd.

2025 Chenango County Fair

The 2025 Chenango County Fair will be held August 5th - 10th.

2025 Clinton County Fair

The 2025 Clinton County Fair will be held July 7th - 12th.

2025 Columbia County Fair

The 2025 Columbia County Fair will be held August 27th - September 1st.

2025 Cortland County Junior Fair

The 2025 Cortland County Junior Fair will be held July 8th - 12th.

2025 Delaware County Fair

The 2025 Delaware County Fair will be held August 11th - 16th.

2025 Dutchess County Fair

The 2025 Dutchess County Fair will be held August 19th - 24th.

2025 Erie County Fair

The 2025 Erie County Fair will be held August 6th - 17th.

2025 Essex County Fair

The 2025 Essex County Fair will be held August 13th - 17th.

2025 Fonda Fair

The 2025 Fonda Fair will be held August 27th - September 1st.

2025 Franklin County Fair

The 2025 Franklin County Fair will be held August 1st - 10th.

2025 Genesee County Fair

The 2025 Genesee County Fair will be held July 19th - 26th.

2025 Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

The 2025 Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair will be held July 29th - August 3rd.

2025 Grahamsville Little World's Fair

The 2025 Grahamsville Little World's Fair will be held August 15th - 17th.

2025 Greene County Youth Fair

The 2025 Greene County Youth Fair will be held July 24th - 27th.

2025 Hemlock Fair

The 2025 Hemlock Fair will be held July 15th - 19th.

2025 Herkimer County Fair

The 2025 Herkimer County Fair will be held August 12th - 17th.

2025 Jefferson County Fair

The 2025 Jefferson County Fair will be held July 15th - 20th.

2025 Lewis County Fair

The 2025 Lewis County Fair will be held July 15th - 19th.

2025 Long Island Fair

The 2025 Long Island Fair will be held September 12th - 14th.

2025 Madison County Fair

The 2025 Madison County Fair will be held July 23rd - 27th.

2025 New York State Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair will be held August 20th - September 1st.

2025 Niagara County Youth Fair

The 2025 Niagara County Youth Fair will be held July 30th - August 3rd.

2025 Ontario County Fair

The 2025 Ontario County Fair will be held July 22nd - 26th.

2025 Orange County Fair

The 2025 Orange County Fair will be held July 17th - 27th.

2025 Orleans County 4-H Fair

The 2025 Orleans County 4-H Fair will be held July 21st - 26th.

2025 Oswego County Fair

The 2025 Oswego County Fair will be held July 2nd - 6th.

2025 Otsego County Fair

The 2025 Otsego County Fair will be held July 29th - August 3rd.

2025 Saratoga County Fair

The 2025 Saratoga County Fair will be held July 22nd - 27th.

2025 Schaghticoke Fair

The 2025 Schaghticoke Fair will be held August 27th - September 1st.

2025 Seneca County Fair

The 2025 Seneca County Fair will be held July 16th - 19th.

2025 Steuben County Fair

The 2025 Steuben County Fair will be held August 11th - 17th.

2025 The Country Fair Otisville

The 2025 The Country Fair Otisville will be held July 24th - 27th.

2025 Tioga County Fair

The 2025 Tioga County Fair will be held August 5th - 9th.

2025 Trumansburg Fair

The 2025 Trumansburg Fair will be held August 19th - 24th.

2025 Ulster County Fair

The 2025 Ulster County Fair will be held July 29th - August 3rd.

2025 Warren County Fair

The 2025 Warren County Fair will be held July 29th - August 3rd.

2025 Washington County Fair

The 2025 Washington County Fair will be held August 19th - 25th.

2025 Wayne County Fair

The 2025 Wayne County Fair will be held August 4th - 10th.

2025 Wyoming County Fair

The 2025 Wyoming County Fair will be held August 9th - 16th.

2025 Yates County Fair

The 2025 Yates County Fair will be held July 8th - 12th.

