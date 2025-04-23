Boilermaker’s Spring Tradition Returns To The Erie Canal Trail

Get ready to lace up and hit the trails. The Boilermaker’s Erie Canal Races are back for 2025.

Mark your calendar for Sunday, May 18th 2025, and join fellow runners at Whitesboro High School in Marcy for a scenic race experience that’s flat, fast, and full of fun. It's just like the Boilermaker, and you got this.

Whether you’re aiming for a new personal best or just want to enjoy a spring day along the water, there’s a race for you. Take your pick: a challenging 10-miler, a quick 5K (3.1 miles), or team up with a buddy for the two-person 10-mile relay—each runner tackles 5 miles.

READ MORE- 2025 Utica Boilermaker Registration

All races kick off on the track at Whitesboro High School before heading out to the beautiful Canalway Trail at Paul Becker Road. You’ll enjoy an out-and-back route along the historic Erie Canal, then finish strong back on the school’s track.

Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting your running journey, this event is all about community, camaraderie, and celebrating the joy of movement. Plus, with that flat course, it's perfect for anyone. So grab your sneakers, rally your run club, and get ready for one of the most scenic race days in Central New York.

For more info and registration details, visit the Boilermaker website here.

2025 Utica Boilermaker

Get ready to lace up your running shoes in Central New York. Registration is now open for the 2025 Boilermaker Road Race in Utica. The race takes place July 13th 2025.

The race is celebrating 48 years, with more runners than ever before. The 15k race has a total capacity of 10,500 runners, an increase of five percent. The 5K race will have room for 4,500 runners.

READ MORE- This Year's Boston Marathon Winner Has Special Boilermaker Tie

The annual race takes participants through the streets of Utica. Tickets are available under a tiered pricing structure, where those who sign up early can get the best price. Over 3,500 people have signed up for the 15K race so far. You can learn more about the Utica Boilermaker race, including how to register here.

6 Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway If you're driving along I-90, you don't have to trudge dozens of miles out of your way to pick up a great hike in New York State. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips