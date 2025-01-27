2025 Utica Boilermaker Registration Now Open

Get ready to lace up your running shoes in Central New York. Registration is now open for the 2025 Boilermaker Road Race in Utica.

The race is celebrating 48 years, with more runners than ever before. The 15k race has a total capacity of 10,500 runners, an increase of five percent. The 5K race will have room for 4,500 runners.

The annual race takes participants through the streets of Utica. Tickets are available under a tiered pricing structure, where those who sign up early can get the best price. Over 3,500 people have signed up for the 15K race so far. You can learn more about the Utica Boilermaker race, including how to register here.

RACE CAPS:

1) The cap for the 15K race will be 10,500 participants.

2) The cap for the 5K race will be 4,500 participants.

PRICING:

This is a tiered pricing event with limited capacities, so register early to save money and your spot(s).

GENERAL RULES:

1) All Boilermaker events are held rain or shine.

2) Walkers, animals, skateboards, in-line skates, roller skates, bicycles, and baby joggers/strollers are prohibited.

3) There are no deferrals and no refunds available.

OTHER EVENTS

The Boilermaker Health and Wellness Expo is set to take place at the Utica campus of Mohawk Valley Community College during Boilermaker weekend on Friday, July 11, from noon to 7PM and on Saturday, July 12TH from 8AM to 4:30PM.

The Utica National Kids Run and Walk will occur at MVCC on Saturday, July 12. Registration details for this event will be announced in the spring.

You can read all things Boilermaker online here.

