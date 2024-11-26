Famous Gingerbread Village Honor Holiday Classics in New York
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season.
Tree lightings and Santa may be signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Nationally Recognized
The elaborate holiday tradition has been recognized for several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country.
Thousands of visitors travel to Verona, New York to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast every year at Turning Stone Resort Casino.
The theme for 2023 was Candyland and another building was added, making it the biggest village to date.
Honoring the Classics
The 2024 display is inspired by holiday films and TV specials that have delighted generations for generations.
Go back in time as you stroll through the village that has a train traveling throughout.
White Christmas (Church)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Tudor home)
Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Barn)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Farmhouse)
The Polar Express (Train station)
Frosty the Snowman (Carousel)
A Christmas Story (Colonial home)
Home Alone (Log cabin)
Elf (Bakery)
2024 Gingerbread Village Honors Holiday Classics
Dough, Candies, Icing & Time
It takes dozens of employees thousands of hours to make the impressive village each year.
It also takes lots of icing, chocolate and candies to make it all come together.
- 1,000 pounds of frosting
- 4,000 pieces of gingerbread
- 1,260 mint chocolate candies
- 250 pounds of fondant
- 41 pounds of white chocolate
- 4,000 chocolate kisses
- 3,900 chocolate miniatures
- 720 lollipops
- 315 peanut butter cups
Now Open
The Gingerbread Village is open through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.
Turning Stone lights up the holidays with 2 million LED lights, nearly 200 illuminated trees, and more than 4,100 ornaments around the resort.
