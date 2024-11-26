Famous Gingerbread Village Honor Holiday Classics in New York

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season.

Tree lightings and Santa may be signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.

Credit - Turning Stone Credit - Turning Stone loading...

Nationally Recognized

The elaborate holiday tradition has been recognized for several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best gingerbread villages in the country.

Thousands of visitors travel to Verona, New York to see one of the largest gingerbread displays in the Northeast every year at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The theme for 2023 was Candyland and another building was added, making it the biggest village to date.

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Honoring the Classics

The 2024 display is inspired by holiday films and TV specials that have delighted generations for generations.

Go back in time as you stroll through the village that has a train traveling throughout.

White Christmas (Church)

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (Tudor home)

Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Barn)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Farmhouse)

The Polar Express (Train station)

Frosty the Snowman (Carousel)

A Christmas Story (Colonial home)

Home Alone (Log cabin)

Elf (Bakery)

2024 Gingerbread Village Honors Holiday Classics Take a peek at the 2024 Gingerbread Village that honors classic holiday movies and tv specials. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Dough, Candies, Icing & Time

It takes dozens of employees thousands of hours to make the impressive village each year.

It also takes lots of icing, chocolate and candies to make it all come together.

1,000 pounds of frosting

4,000 pieces of gingerbread

1,260 mint chocolate candies

250 pounds of fondant

41 pounds of white chocolate

4,000 chocolate kisses

3,900 chocolate miniatures

720 lollipops

315 peanut butter cups

Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino Credit - Turning Stone Resort Casino loading...

Now Open

The Gingerbread Village is open through New Year’s Day and is located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques.

Turning Stone lights up the holidays with 2 million LED lights, nearly 200 illuminated trees, and more than 4,100 ornaments around the resort.

Get our free mobile app

Forbes Names Turning Stone Gingerbread Village Best in the Country The gingerbread village, an annual tradition at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York is among the best in the country. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Amazing 2021 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Take a look at the 2021 Gingerbread Village, in its new location at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams