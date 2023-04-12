20 Lessons You’ll Wished You Learned Earlier in Life

Stop and smell the roses.

Don't sweat the small stuff.

Time flies.

These are all the common lessons we learn as we get older. But, roses die, sweat stinks and time is what you make it. It's the small things you'll wish you'd have learned a lot sooner in life.

As I turn 50, I look back and realize trampolines have a weight limit for a reason, the hurrier I go, the behinder I get, and honesty really is the best policy, no matter how hard it is to hear.

Here are 20 lessons I wish I knew when I was 25.

20 Lessons I've Learned Since I Turned 50

